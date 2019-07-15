Royal Australian Navy : Navy technician races up the ranks at Tickford Racing

Navy Electronics Technician Dylan Campbell has been promoted to the rank of Leading Seaman while working as a member of the Tickford Racing Team.

Leading Seaman Electronics Technician Dylan Campbell joined Tickford Racing as an Able Seaman in January 2019 for 12 months as part of Navy's Industry Outplacement Program.

The development program provides three technical sailors each year with industry experience in the cutting-edge and high-pressure environment of motor racing by living and working as members of the Tickford Racing Team.

Executive Officer HMAS Cerberus, Commander Darren Jeffs, CSC, attended Tickford's Melbourne facility to present Dylan with his new rank in front of his Navy and Tickford Racing team mates and supervisors.

Executive Officer HMAS Cerberus, Commander Darren Jeffs, CSC, RAN, presenting a Tickford Racing outplacement member Leading Seaman Michael Dent his Defence Long Service Medal.

Commander Jeffs also presented a Defence Long Service Medal to fellow Tickford Racing Navy team member, Leading Seaman Marine Technician Michael Dent.

Promotion to Leading Seaman is a significant milestone in a sailor's career that not only recognises technical proficiency, experience and performance, but also places sailors in their first leadership roles, where they direct the work of teams and mentor younger sailors.

Leading Seaman Campbell said he was a bit surprised to be promoted while on outplacement, but believes his willingness to put himself forward has been key to his success.

'I've never shied away from volunteering for representative roles such as ceremonial duties and I had to apply and compete for this role, so I think being willing to step forward has helped me,' Leading Seaman Campbell said.

Dylan also says the skills and experiences he is gaining from the program will help in his future Navy career.

'I am working in the electrical workshop building sensor components and looms, developing wiring skills I wouldn't have gotten with Navy because we don't do that sort of work.

'Race weekends are full-on. From the time we arrive at the track it is non-stop for three or four days, with some work days as long as 12 or even 20 hours.

'The pressure is very similar to being on a ship during high-pressure moments such as damage control exercises-no time to stand around, there's always something to be done.

'Tickford has a motto: 'slow is steady; steady is fast', so instead of rushing to do a task, step back, take a breath, think, and get it right the first time,' he said.

Leading Seaman Campbell says he is looking forward to getting back to Navy at the end of the program to learn the ropes of being a Leading Seaman.

The outplacement program has been running for more than five years, with electronics technicians participating alongside marine and aviation technicians since 2016.

The program involves technical sailors in a wide range of engineering activities including high-end diagnostics, engine component design, production and assembly and composite materials production and assembly.

Outplacement positions are hotly contested with sailors selected based on their achievement of relevant trade qualifications and their performance history, particularly in oral communication, application of job knowledge and skills, interpersonal relations and team work.

Applications are currently open for 2020 Industry Outplacement Program positions, including three positions at Tickford Racing. Applications close on 26 July 2019.

Imagery is available on the Navy Image Gallery:

https://images.navy.gov.au/S20191624.