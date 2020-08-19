Log in
Royal Australian Navy : RIMPAC 2020 gets underway

08/19/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Four Royal Australian Navy warships have joined with 22 ships and 5300 personnel from nine other nations for the commencement of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 in Hawaii.

RIMPAC 2020 runs from 17 to 31 August and will be an at-sea-only event due to COVID-19 restrictions, in order to ensure the safety of all participating military forces.

Commander of the Australian Contingent, Captain Phillipa Hay, CSC said RIMPAC is the pinnacle of high-end military exercises.

'RIMPAC is a real test of Australia's maritime military capability, from warfighting exercises to the missile firings,' Captain Hay said.

'It provides complex and challenging training in a multinational environment, perfect for strengthening interoperability with our regional partners and allies.'

HMA Ships Hobart, Stuart, Arunta and Sirius, which have recently been part of a regional deployment through Southeast Asia, will take part in RIMPAC.

Stuart will fire a missile during one of RIMPAC's most well-known serials called the SINKEX, where participants sink a decommissioned warship.

Stuart's Gunnery Officer, Lieutenant Naomi Muir, said the ship brings strong warfighting capabilities to the multi-lateral exercise.

'We will be participating in a number of live-fire activities, in simulated action groups as well as in the war at sea phase.'

'We are also participating in serials that cover all spheres of warfare and willing and ready to work with our national partners throughout the entire exercise,' Lieutenant Muir said.

Ten nations, 22 surface ships, one submarine, multiple aircraft, and approximately 5300 personnel will participate.

This year's exercise includes forces from Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United States.

Participating forces will exercise a wide range of capabilities, such as multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime intercept operations, and live-fire training events, among other cooperative training opportunities.

Imagery is available on the Defence Image Gallery: https://images.defence.gov.au/S20202618.

HMAS Hobart berths alongside Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, before sailing to take part in Exercise RIMPAC 2020.

Disclaimer

Royal Australian Navy published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:03 UTC
