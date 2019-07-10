Royal Australian Navy : The fleet sails for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2019

Australian, United States, Japanese and New Zealand naval vessels have sailed for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2019 following an opening ceremony in Brisbane this week.

The ceremony, held in the Port of Brisbane on the US Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, formally launched Australia's largest bilateral exercise with the United States of America.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC, said the exercise was designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability between the Australian and United States Armed Forces.

'This premier military engagement reflects the strength of the Australia-US alliance and the closeness of our military to military relationship,' Minister Reynolds said.

'Exercise TALISMAN SABRE will involve more than 34,000 personnel from Australia and the United States.

'Forces from Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom will be embedded alongside Australian Defence Force personnel, and delegations from India and the Republic of Korea will observe the exercise. Eighteen nations from across the Indo-Pacific region have also been invited to an international visitors program.'

The bilateral exercise follows extensive and ongoing local community engagement throughout the exercise area.

'TALISMAN SABRE would not be possible without the generous cooperation of the local community including landowners, governments and traditional owners.'

The majority of TALISMAN SABRE 2019 activities will take place in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding state forests, near Rockhampton.

Other events will occur around Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsunday region, Mackay region, Bundaberg and surrounding region, the Townsville Field Training Area and the Evans Head Air Weapons Range in NSW.

Australian Army M777 Howitzer artillery capability is lowered onto HMAS Canberra's flight deck for the first time by a CH-47 helicopter off the coast of Cowley Beach, Queensland during Exercise SEA RAIDER.

In preparation for TALISMAN SABRE 2019, the Australian amphibious task group comprising HMA Ships Canberra and Adelaide have completed Exercises SEA EXPLORER and SEA RAIDER 19 to hone operational skills and undertake required certifications.

TALISMAN SABRE 19 imagery is available on the Defence Image Gallery:

https://images.defence.gov.au/assets/archives/5005-Talisman-Sabre-2019/.