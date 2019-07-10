Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Royal Australian Navy : The fleet sails for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Australian, United States, Japanese and New Zealand naval vessels have sailed for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2019 following an opening ceremony in Brisbane this week.

The ceremony, held in the Port of Brisbane on the US Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, formally launched Australia's largest bilateral exercise with the United States of America.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC, said the exercise was designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability between the Australian and United States Armed Forces.

'This premier military engagement reflects the strength of the Australia-US alliance and the closeness of our military to military relationship,' Minister Reynolds said.

'Exercise TALISMAN SABRE will involve more than 34,000 personnel from Australia and the United States.

'Forces from Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom will be embedded alongside Australian Defence Force personnel, and delegations from India and the Republic of Korea will observe the exercise. Eighteen nations from across the Indo-Pacific region have also been invited to an international visitors program.'

The bilateral exercise follows extensive and ongoing local community engagement throughout the exercise area.

'TALISMAN SABRE would not be possible without the generous cooperation of the local community including landowners, governments and traditional owners.'

The majority of TALISMAN SABRE 2019 activities will take place in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding state forests, near Rockhampton.

Other events will occur around Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsunday region, Mackay region, Bundaberg and surrounding region, the Townsville Field Training Area and the Evans Head Air Weapons Range in NSW.

Australian Army M777 Howitzer artillery capability is lowered onto HMAS Canberra's flight deck for the first time by a CH-47 helicopter off the coast of Cowley Beach, Queensland during Exercise SEA RAIDER.

In preparation for TALISMAN SABRE 2019, the Australian amphibious task group comprising HMA Ships Canberra and Adelaide have completed Exercises SEA EXPLORER and SEA RAIDER 19 to hone operational skills and undertake required certifications.

TALISMAN SABRE 19 imagery is available on the Defence Image Gallery:

https://images.defence.gov.au/assets/archives/5005-Talisman-Sabre-2019/.

Disclaimer

Royal Australian Navy published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : ​European diplomats are interested in expanding comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan
PU
03:53aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : All Segments Down in Q1 of 2019-20
PU
03:47aChina Producer Prices Stall, Adding to Industry Woes
DJ
03:46aCoke leads drop in China steelmaking futures amid weak demand
RE
03:43aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Indices
PU
03:33aROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : The fleet sails for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2019
PU
03:28aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Olerex agrees to buy Oiltanking Tallinn terminal in the port of Muuga, Estonia
PU
03:23aCENTRAL BANK OF MALTA : sets up Foundation
PU
03:16aEUROPE : European shares slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief Powell's testimony
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Divests Assets in the UK to Petrogas
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : Returning Superdry founder slashes value of stores by £130 million
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About