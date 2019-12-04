Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal Bank of Canada profit disappoints on capital markets weakness, shares drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:33pm EST
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Royal Bank of Canada became the latest Canadian lender to post disappointing quarterly earnings, driven by a dearth of deals and higher loan loss provisions and expenses, dragging its stock down nearly 2%.

As TD and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) prepare to unveil quarterly earnings Thursday, wrapping up the 2019 fiscal reporting season, the picture emerging is of a sector battling higher bad debt provisions, margin pressure in the United States and a sluggish environment for deals, making it the worst year for earnings growth since the financial crisis.

RBC, Canada's biggest lender by market value, said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings from its capital markets unit fell 12% due to lower investment banking and trading revenues, which resulted in the bank missing analyst estimates.

"While the bank's core Canadian banking business continues to perform in line with our expectations, other segments were very noisy in the quarter due to numerous factors (i.e. a challenging environment and the timing of deal closings for Capital Markets," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.

In contrast, smaller rival National Bank of Canada withstood the challenges dogging the rest of the industry, reporting a 7% increase in income from its financial markets business.

Across the industry, capital markets businesses have struggled as global economic uncertainty has led to sluggish dealmaking and security issuances.

National Bank "is strong in the trading business, always have been," Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, said by email. "Even in down quarters, they often outperform."

Smaller Montreal-based lender Laurentian Bank of Canada posted a 20% decline in adjusted income from a year ago, missing analyst estimates, as earnings from its core Canadian business slid and expenses rose.

Royal Bank shares were down 2% by midday, on track for their lowest close in almost two months. National Bank rose 1.6%, set for a record, while Laurentian shares dropped 1.9%. The Toronto stock benchmark gained 0.2%.

Royal Bank's 41% jump in loan-loss provisions was bigger than expected and surpassed National Bank's 22% rise, which was lower than estimates. Banks have been increasing provisions in anticipation of worsening economic conditions.

Royal Bank cut jobs in Europe and in Australia though the overall staff numbers were up. BMO on Tuesday surprised markets by announcing cuts to 5% of its workforce.

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA -2.29% 44.74 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.48% 71.89 Delayed Quote.26.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pSOMEC : Agreement for the acquisition of Pizza Group Srl
PU
01:15pWIENER BÖRSE : PTA-Adhoc Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces capital increase
PU
01:15pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Credit Suisse Confernce Presentation.120419
PU
01:11pIEX N : ABN Amro shuts down hundreds of ATMs due to explosive attacks
AQ
01:10pPELOTON INTERACTIVE : Christmas ad mocked as sexist
RE
01:10pINDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01:08pFDJ confirms the success of its IPO, with the full exercise of the over-allotment option
BU
01:08pPG&E nearing $13.5 billion deal with wildfire victims - BBG
RE
01:07pCUI Global Announces $5 Million share Repurchase Authorization
PR
01:07pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group