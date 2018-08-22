Royal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings up 14 percent

The bank said earnings per share totaled C$2.10 in the quarter ended July 31. Excluding one-off items, earnings per share were C$2.14. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income increased by 11 percent from a year ago to C$3.1 billion. That included an 8 percent rise in net income at the bank's Canadian retail business to C$1.51 billion. Net income at the bank's capital markets business rose by 14 percent and net income at its wealth management business was up 19 percent.

Those performances offset a 13 percent decline in net income at the bank's investment & treasury services division and a 2 percent fall in net income at its insurance business.

The bank reported a quarterly dividend increase of 4 percent to C$0.98 per share.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)