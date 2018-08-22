Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Royal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings up 14 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:25pm CEST
Security cameras point outside the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong results from its retail, wealth management and investment banking businesses.

The bank said earnings per share totaled C$2.10 in the quarter ended July 31. Excluding one-off items, earnings per share were C$2.14. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income increased by 11 percent from a year ago to C$3.1 billion. That included an 8 percent rise in net income at the bank's Canadian retail business to C$1.51 billion. Net income at the bank's capital markets business rose by 14 percent and net income at its wealth management business was up 19 percent.

Those performances offset a 13 percent decline in net income at the bank's investment & treasury services division and a 2 percent fall in net income at its insurance business.

The bank reported a quarterly dividend increase of 4 percent to C$0.98 per share.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pScotland's hefty budget gap falls to six-year low
RE
12:35pChina's COFCO Meat imports pork from Chile, Europe as U.S. trade war bites
RE
12:35pU.S., China to resume trade talks in Washington amid low expectations
RE
12:35pChina says hopes trade talks with U.S. can produce good outcome
RE
12:25pRoyal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings up 14 percent
RE
12:23pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:22pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers Honored by American Heart Association for Workplace Health Achievement
SE
12:07pIFOAM INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF ORGANIC AGRICU : Share and discover innovative solutions on PANORAMA!
PU
12:07pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Cabinet Secretary to attend two NFU Scotland committee meetings next week
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.