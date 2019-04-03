Log in
Royal Canadian Mint : La Monnaie royale canadienne s?associe au photographe torontois de renommée mondiale Peter McKinnon pour sa nouvelle série de pièces

04/03/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

OTTAWA, APRIL 3, 2019 - Always eager to showcase Canadian talent, the Royal Canadian Mint is collaborating with star photographer and video blogger Peter McKinnon to produce an innovative coin series featuring three of Canada's most famous landscapes. The series begins with Alberta's Moraine Lake, captured in full colour on a 2 oz. fine silver coin, surrounded by an edge engraving of the aperture blades of the camera's lens. Photography buffs will surely recognize the 'f-stop' aperture setting engraved on one of the blades. This coin displaying the photographer's signature, instead of classic initials, is now available for purchase.

This month the Mint also has a number of exquisite creations in store for buyers of the most exclusive collectibles, starting with the 2019 $250 Pure Gold Coin - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Tiara. Twenty-eight diamonds and four sapphires adorn a 99.99% pure gold coin that captures the splendour of a famous piece of royal jewelry.

The luxurious line-up continues with the 2019 $300 Pure Platinum Coin - Maple Leaf Forever, featuring a Celia Godkin design richly enhanced in translucent red enamel. Finally, the 40th anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf bullion is celebrated on an impressive 5 oz. 99.99% pure gold coin featuring the signature sugar maple leaf design in reverse proof: a brilliant finish on the leaf, surrounded by a satin field.

Other collectibles available this month include:

  • The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Queen Elizabeth Rose Blossoms, featuring a rose-gold plated design from artist Claudio D'Angelo;
  • The 2019 Special Edition Silver Dollar Proof set, featuring a coloured version of the Mint's Proof Silver Dollar commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day;
  • The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin - Majestic Birds in Motion: Canada Geese, designed by Pierre Leduc and featuring a multi-frame hologram illustrating the wingbeats of an icon of Canadian skies;
  • The 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin - My Inner Nature: Arctic Fox, featuring gold plating surrounding a central design by Vancouver artist Jayson Fuerstenberg;
  • The 2019 Circulation Coin Roll - 50 Cents;
  • The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities - Cherry Blossoms, designed by Steve Hepburn; and
  • The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin -Zodiac Series: Taurus, designed by Jori Van Der Linde.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the 'Shop' tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,
1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint
The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Reeves
Senior Manager, Public Affairs
Tel: (613) 949-5777
reeves@mint.ca

Royal Canadian Mint published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:41:07 UTC
