Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Royal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:14pm EST
Men watch the cruise ship MS Empress of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, as it leaves the bay of Havana

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Thursday said it had canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and joined larger rival Carnival Corp in warning that its full-year earnings would be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic, which originated in China's Hubei province and has killed more than 1,300 people, has taken a toll on cruise operators as travel restriction and fear of the virus spreading have led to cancellations of trips to the Far East.

Last week, Royal Caribbean said it canceled eight cruises out of China through March 4 and warned of a 25 cent impact to its first quarter earnings.

The company said the 18 canceled cruises would cut its full-year earnings per share by 65 cents, warning that cancelling all its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April, would reduce its earnings per share by another 55 cents in 2020.

Royal Caribbean had previously forecast 2020 adjusted earnings of $10.40 to $10.70 per share, which did not include the impact of the virus.

Shares of company were down 1.4% at $112 in extended trade, dragging peers Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line lower.

Earlier this week, Carnival which also suspended cruise operations at ports in China, said it expects a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 earnings, if it was forced to suspend operation in the rest of Asia.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -1.95% 43.2 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS -1.44% 53.43 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD -3.08% 113.62 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:30pGoDaddy quarterly results top estimates as revenue per user rises
RE
06:27pCANADA'S TELUS TO LAUNCH 5G NETWORK WITH HUAWEI GEAR : Financial Post
RE
06:27pCorrection to Essential Products Article
DJ
06:14pRoyal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit
RE
06:12pEmerson says will not pursue a break-up following internal review
RE
06:11pCN Rail to shut down Eastern Canadian operations due to protests
RE
06:09pJUDGE OKS PHILLY REFINER'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN, SALE TO PROPERTY DEVELOPER : documents
RE
06:09pFSC MEDIA RELEASE : compensation scheme of last resort pdf
PU
06:08pTC Energy eyes further hurdles, not ready to commit to Keystone XL pipeline
RE
06:01pEcuador Wants U.S. to Eliminate Tariffs on Its Key Exports
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
2PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : PHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue of EUR 30.15 million and New Contract Awards in ..
3THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
4ADDED CAPITAL INC. : Added Capital Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
5LOGMEIN, INC. : LOGMEIN: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group