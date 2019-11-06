Royal China International : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Hope Life International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group").

The Company announces on 6 November 2019, the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong ("ICAC") conducted a search at certain premises of the Group in Hong Kong. The Company provided certain files and records for the purpose of an ICAC investigation (the "Investigation").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company considers that as at the date of this announcement, the Investigation has no material adverse impact to the Group and the business and operations of the Group remain normal. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

