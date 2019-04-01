Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Royal China International Holdings Limited

皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

With a view to better deploy the resources of the Group, the Board has decided to re-allocate approximately HK$22.5 million, representing approximately 22.5% of the net proceeds from the Company's Share Offer in September 2015, towards its working capital and other general corporate purposes.

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds" of the prospectus of the Company dated 21 August 2015 and the announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") dated 13 April 2018, 12 July 2017 and 9 May 2017 respectively. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the prospectus and the Announcements.