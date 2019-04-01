Log in
Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

0
04/01/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Royal China International Holdings Limited

皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

With a view to better deploy the resources of the Group, the Board has decided to re-allocate approximately HK$22.5 million, representing approximately 22.5% of the net proceeds from the Company's Share Offer in September 2015, towards its working capital and other general corporate purposes.

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds" of the prospectus of the Company dated 21 August 2015 and the announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") dated 13 April 2018, 12 July 2017 and 9 May 2017 respectively. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the prospectus and the Announcements.

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board would like to provide an update on the use of proceeds as follows:

Original

Remaining

allocation as

unutilized

Proposed revised

disclosed in the

Revised allocation

Utilisation up to

balances as at the

allocation as at

prospectus of

as announced on

the date of this

date of this

the date of this

Planned use of proceeds

the Company

13 April 2018

announcement

announcement

announcement

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

Financing the potential

45.0

-

-

-

-

acquisitions of companies

and/or businesses which

are primarily engaged in

DFD works that

complement our existing

business to expand our

contracting capabilities

Financing the establishment

20.0

20.0

-

20.0

-

of new regional offices in

the PRC

Promoting our brand by

15.0

-

-

-

-

strengthening our

marketing efforts to

increase our market share

Recruiting high caliber

10.0

4.9

4.9

-

-

talents in management,

design, decoration,

finance, sales and

marketing and enhancing

internal training to support

future growth

Additional working capital

10.0

30.0

30.0

-

22.5 (in

and other general

addition to

corporate purposes

HK$30.0 million

utilized)

Precious metal trading

-

15.0

12.5

2.5

-

business

2

Original

Remaining

allocation as

unutilized

Proposed revised

disclosed in the

Revised allocation

Utilisation up to

balances as at the

allocation as at

prospectus of

as announced on

the date of this

date of this

the date of this

Planned use of proceeds

the Company

13 April 2018

announcement

announcement

announcement

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

HK$' million

Payment of the subscription

-

5.1

5.1

-

-

agreement of HBA dated

12 July 2017

Working capital for awarded,

-

25.0

25.0

-

-

ongoing and future

construction and ancillary

services projects of

the Group

100.0

100.0

77.5

22.5

22.5

PROPOSED CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

As shown above, part of the proceeds of approximately HK$22.5 million from listing in September 2015 remains unutilized due to the change in corporate strategies of the Group in expansion of the PRC market. In order to take advantage of recent favorable policies by PRC government to cut company taxes and fees, the Board decided that the Group may expand the PRC market by the establishment of a subsidiary in the PRC instead of through the establishment of PRC regional offices. The business of precious metal trading has been ceased since 2018.

In order to better deploy the resources of the Group, the Board decided to re-allocate HK$20.0 million which is originally planned for financing the establishment of new regional offices in the PRC and revised allocation of HK$2.5 million for precious metal trading business towards the general working capital and other general corporate purposes which include rental expenses for office premise, directors' remuneration, staff salary and other corporate expenses of HK$22.5 million. The original plans for the establishment of new regional offices in the PRC and precious metal trading business will be suspended and/or financed by internally generated resources of the Group.

3

The Board considers that the aforesaid proposed change in use of proceeds is in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

By order of the Board

Royal China International Holdings Limited

Chairman

LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff, Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong, Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning and Ms. GAO Jinyi as executive Directors; and Mr. HO Hin Yip, Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny and Mr. LU Zhuohui as independent non-executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

Royal China International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 10:26:17 UTC
