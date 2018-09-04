Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – DESPATCH OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH GENERAL OFFER BY GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY STARCROSS GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Royal China International Holdings Limited ެʕ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

DESPATCH OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT

RELATING TO

UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH GENERAL OFFER BY GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY

STARCROSS GROUP LIMITED

AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Reference is made to the announcement of Starcross Group Limited (the "Offeror") dated 1 August 2018 and the announcement of the Company dated 2 August 2018 (together as the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the unconditional Offer to be made by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited on behalf of the Offeror for all the Share(s) of the Company in issue, other than those Shares already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Reference is also made to the offer document issued by the Offeror dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the Offer and the response document (the "Response Document") issued by the Company dated 4 September 2018 in relation to the Offer. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Response Document.

The Response Document setting out, among other things, information relating to the Group and the Offer, the recommendation of the Board and the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer, and the advices from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee on the Offer will be despatched to the Shareholders on 4 September 2018 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

Shareholders of the Company should read carefully the advice, opinion, financial information of the Group and other information contained in the Response Document, including the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee and the advices from the Independent Financial Adviser before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

Notwithstanding the advice, opinion, financial information of the Group and other information contained in the Response Document, the Independent Shareholders are strongly advised that their decision to realise or to hold their investment in the Company depends on their own individual circumstances and investment objectives. If in any doubt, the Independent Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers for professional advice.

By Order of the Board

Royal China International Holdings Limited

DENG Kui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises, Mr. DENG Kui, Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff, Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong and Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning as executive Directors; and Mr. LEE Frank King-ting, Mr. HO Hin Yip, Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny, Mr. LIU Gang, Mr. YU Haizong and Ms. AN Yiqing as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.