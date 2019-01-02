Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Royal China International Holdings Limited ެʕ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Royal China International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors: Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff (Chairman) Mr. Ho Hin Yip Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lu Zhuohui Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning Ms. Gao Jinyi

The Board has set up three Board committees, including audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The table below provides membership information of these three Board committees:

Board Committees Directors Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Executive Directors Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff (Chairman) - M M Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong (Chief Executive Officer) - - - Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning - - - Ms. Gao Jinyi - - - Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Ho Hin Yip C M - Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny M C M Mr. Lu Zhuohui M - C

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019