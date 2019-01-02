Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Royal China International Holdings Limited ެʕყછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1683)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Royal China International Holdings Limited are set out below:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff (Chairman)
|
Mr. Ho Hin Yip
|
Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong
|
Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny
|
(Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Lu Zhuohui
|
Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning
|
Ms. Gao Jinyi
The Board has set up three Board committees, including audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The table below provides membership information of these three Board committees:
|
Board Committees
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Executive Directors
|
Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff
(Chairman)
|
-
|
M
|
M
|
Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong
(Chief Executive Officer)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ms. Gao Jinyi
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Mr. Ho Hin Yip
|
C
|
M
|
-
|
Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Lu Zhuohui
|
M
|
-
|
C
Notes:
C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 2 January 2019
