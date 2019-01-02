Log in
Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

01/02/2019 | 03:59am CET

Royal China International Holdings Limited ެʕ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Royal China International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff (Chairman)

Mr. Ho Hin Yip

Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong

Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny

(Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lu Zhuohui

Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning

Ms. Gao Jinyi

The Board has set up three Board committees, including audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The table below provides membership information of these three Board committees:

Board Committees

Directors

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Executive Directors

Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff

(Chairman)

-

M

M

Ms. Chew Christina Mooi Chong

(Chief Executive Officer)

-

-

-

Mr. Shih Steven Chun Ning

-

-

-

Ms. Gao Jinyi

-

-

-

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Hin Yip

C

M

-

Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny

M

C

M

Mr. Lu Zhuohui

M

-

C

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

Disclaimer

Royal China International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:58:02 UTC
