Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Royal China International Holdings Limited

皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 27 May 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of Royal China International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise defined herein.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions (the "Ordinary Resolutions") as set out in the notice of AGM dated 23 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 27 May 2019. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.

1

The poll results of the Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM are as follows:

Number of Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate percentage)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

375,040,018

0

financial statements and the reports of the

(100%)

(0%)

Directors and the auditors of the Company for the

year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(i)

To re-elect Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong

375,040,018

0

as an executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning as

375,040,018

0

an executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(iii)

To re-elect Ms. GAO Jinyi as an executive

375,040,018

0

Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(iv)

To re-elect Mr. HO Hin Yip as an independent

375,040,018

0

non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(v)

To re-elect Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny

375,040,018

0

as an independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(vi)

To re-elect Mr. LU Zhuohui as an independent

375,040,018

0

non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To authorise the board (the "Board") of Directors

375,040,018

0

to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

375,040,018

0

as auditors of the Company and to authorise the

(100%)

(0%)

Board to fix their remuneration.

5.

To give a general and unconditional mandate to

375,040,018

0

the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

to issue, allot and deal with additional ordinary

shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the

total nominal amount of the issued share capital of

the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.

2

Number of Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate percentage)

For

Against

6.

To give a general and unconditional mandate to

375,040,018

0

the Directors to exercise all powers of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company to purchase the Company's ordinary

shares not exceeding 10% of the total nominal

amount of the issued share capital of the Company

as at the date of passing this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

375,040,018

0

Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional

(100%)

(0%)

shares in the capital of the Company by the

number of shares repurchased by the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 500,000,000, which was also the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any of the Ordinary Resolutions at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Royal China International Holdings Limited

Chairman

LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff, Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong, Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning and Ms. GAO Jinyi as executive Directors; and Mr. HO Hin Yip, Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny and Mr. LU Zhuohui as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Royal China International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aRENAULT : Samsung-labor dispute deepening
AQ
11:09aMEGAWORLD : First-ever 'green' mall in Bacolod City to rise in 2021
AQ
11:09aSAMSUNG TO GAIN FROM HUAWEI'S TROUBLES : Fitch
AQ
11:09aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Best of Negros food at IFEX 2019
AQ
11:09aMANILA WATER : 80M liters per day available for Manila Water
AQ
11:09aSUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST : Hana, Sumitomo Mitsui expand alliance
AQ
11:09aMIRAE ASSET DAEWOO : Investment banking bolsters brokerages' Q1 earnings
AQ
11:09aPOSCO CHEMICAL : volunteers for local communities
AQ
11:06aHOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT : Labour Court Extends Order Barring Implementation of Housing Fund Levy
AQ
11:05aVA-Q-TEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FCA, Renault deal could take more than one year to be finalised - CEO to employees
3ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland
5COMMERZBANK AG : NEW COMMERZBANK STUDY: companies reacting to uncertain framework conditions for international..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About