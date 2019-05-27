|
Royal China International : Announcements and Notices – POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019
05/27/2019 | 10:09am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Royal China International Holdings Limited
皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1683)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 27 MAY 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 27 May 2019.
Reference is made to the circular of Royal China International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise defined herein.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions (the "Ordinary Resolutions") as set out in the notice of AGM dated 23 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 27 May 2019. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.
The poll results of the Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate percentage)
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
financial statements and the reports of the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Directors and the auditors of the Company for the
|
|
|
|
year ended 31 December 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
(i)
|
To re-elect Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
as an executive Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
To re-elect Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning as
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
an executive Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
To re-elect Ms. GAO Jinyi as an executive
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv)
|
To re-elect Mr. HO Hin Yip as an independent
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
non-executive Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(v)
|
To re-elect Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
as an independent non-executive Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(vi)
|
To re-elect Mr. LU Zhuohui as an independent
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
|
non-executive Director.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To authorise the board (the "Board") of Directors
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
as auditors of the Company and to authorise the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Board to fix their remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To give a general and unconditional mandate to
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
to issue, allot and deal with additional ordinary
|
|
|
|
shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the
|
|
|
|
total nominal amount of the issued share capital of
|
|
|
|
the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate percentage)
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To give a general and unconditional mandate to
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
the Directors to exercise all powers of the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Company to purchase the Company's ordinary
|
|
|
|
shares not exceeding 10% of the total nominal
|
|
|
|
amount of the issued share capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
as at the date of passing this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the
|
375,040,018
|
0
|
|
Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
shares in the capital of the Company by the
|
|
|
|
number of shares repurchased by the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 500,000,000, which was also the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any of the Ordinary Resolutions at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Royal China International Holdings Limited
Chairman
LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff
Hong Kong, 27 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff, Ms. CHEW Christina Mooi Chong, Mr. SHIH Steven Chun Ning and Ms. GAO Jinyi as executive Directors; and Mr. HO Hin Yip, Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny and Mr. LU Zhuohui as independent non-executive Directors.
Disclaimer
Royal China International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:08:06 UTC
|
|