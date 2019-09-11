Royal China International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Royal China International Holdings Limited
皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1683)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Royal China International Holdings Limited are set out below:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Ms. Shen Jie (Chairman and
|
Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny
|
Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Lu Zhuohui
|
Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff
|
Ms. Xie Yanbin
The Board has set up three Board committees, including audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The table below provides membership information of these three Board committees:
|
Board Committees
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Shen Jie
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Non-executive
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lu Zhuohui
|
C
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Xie Yanbin
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
- Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees