Royal China International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Royal China International Holdings Limited

皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Royal China International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors: Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Shen Jie (Chairman and Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lu Zhuohui Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff Ms. Xie Yanbin

The Board has set up three Board committees, including audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The table below provides membership information of these three Board committees:

Board Committees Audit Remuneration Nomination Directors Committee Committee Committee Executive Directors Ms. Shen Jie - M C Mr. Leong Hing Loong Rudoff - - - Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Chan Kwong Ming Johnny M C M Mr. Lu Zhuohui C - M Ms. Xie Yanbin M M -

Notes: