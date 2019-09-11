Log in
Royal China International : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/11/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Royal China International Holdings Limited

皇 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Royal China International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 11 September 2019, Ms. Gao Jinyi ("Ms. Gao") resigned as an executive Director of the Company due to her other business commitments (the "Resignation"). Ms. Gao will remain as a director of an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company following her Resignation.

Ms. Gao has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to her Resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. Gao for her contributions and service to the Company during her tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Royal China International Holdings Limited

Chairman

SHEN Jie

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's board of directors comprises Ms. SHEN Jie and Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff as executive Directors; and Mr. CHAN Kwong Ming Johnny, Mr. LU Zhuohui and Ms. XIE Yanbin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Royal China International Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:41:03 UTC
