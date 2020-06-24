Log in
Royal Coal Announces Appointment of Director

06/24/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) -  Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Campbell has been appointed to as a director of the Company effective June 15, 2020.

Mr. Campbell is a solution-oriented executive and legal advisor. His specialties include corporate finance, M&A, operations, corporate development and business strategy. Since 2007 at Griffis Capital, Mike has been involved in the management of early stage companies. Prior to joining Griffis Capital, Mike was a partner at McMillan LLP, a leading Canadian law firm, where he specialized in corporate finance, M&A, on- and off-shore investment funds, natural resources, technology and telecom. Mike's practice had a particular emphasis on public and private corporate finance and M&A transactions. He also assisted public and private companies, investment funds and registrants with securities compliance and general corporate and commercial matters.

For more information, please contact:

Elia Crespo
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (416) 867-9087 ext 2321
Email: elia@griffis.ca

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58513


© Newsfilecorp 2020
