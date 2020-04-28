Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal Coal Announces Delay to Filing Annual Financial Statements Caused by COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") the Company confirms that is relying on the relief therein in respect of its audited annual 2019 financial statements and MD&A, which it expects to file by the end of May. Until the Company has filed such financial statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements that were filed on March 20, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Elia Crespo
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (416) 867-9087 ext 2321
Email: elia@griffis.ca

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55049


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : . Appoints Baron Concors as Chief Information Officer
PR
05:01pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
PR
05:01pAIR PRODUCTS : Announces Pricing of $3.8 Billion and 1.0 Billion Debt Offerings
PR
05:01pFRANKLY : Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief
PR
05:01pATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
05:01pUTStarcom Announces Resignation of Vice President of Finance
GL
05:01pPHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
05:01pPoly Centre Sydney Commences Construction
GL
05:01pSwm announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results
GL
05:01pAmplify Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group