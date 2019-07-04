Royal Cooperative Cosun : Member of JoinData

4 July 2019

JoinData ensures safe and transparent data distribution in the food and agricultural sector. The basic principle is that arable farmers remain in possession of their data and have insight into its distribution. This stimulates the exchange of data, so that smart apps can be developed for use in agriculture.'The accession of Cosun and Avebe is a milestone for JoinData. We are glad that the arable farming sector is now also affiliated with JoinData. This creates a broader coverage within the agricultural sector', says Ton Loman, Chairman of the Board of JoinData.Dirk de Lugt, Chairman of Cosun, considers the membership essential for Cosun's members and companies. 'Smart farming is necessary for a sustainable and efficient arable farming sector. Safe data distribution is a crucial precondition for this. JoinData facilitates this.''Data use and data exchange plays an increasingly important role in our chain and at the arable farming companies of the members of Avebe. JoinData makes it possible to link data streams, allowing us to make even more efficient use of the available data', says Bert Jansen, CEO of Avebe.The JoinData cooperative is a collaboration between Agrifirm, CRV, EDI-Circle, FrieslandCampina and LTO Nederland. Rabo Frontier Ventures also joined JoinData in June 2018.