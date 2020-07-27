Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Welcomes Ashley Peeples as Senior Vice President Foodservice Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup Coffee & Tea (Royal Cup, Inc.), a leading importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffees and teas, announced today that Ashley Peeples has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Foodservice Sales.

A proven leader in the foodservice, hospitality, and convenience store channels, Peeples brings more than 25 years of national sales leadership experience to the Birmingham based organization. In his most recent role, Peeples was the Senior Vice President of Foodservice Sales and Marketing at Aryzta, a leader in the B2B specialty bakery space.

Peeples also sits on the Board of Directors of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA).

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our executive team and are confident his leadership will continue to drive our business forward," said Chip Wann, President and CEO at Royal Cup. "His ability to develop successful, high performing teams within the foodservice space will further entrench our position as a leader in the marketplace."

Peeples previously served in leadership roles at Sara Lee Foodservice and the J.M. Smucker Company where he was celebrated for his ability to build and manage successful teams; and establish long-lasting industry relationships with key decision makers.

"I am excited to join Royal Cup and look forward to growing the adoption of our best-in-class coffee and tea portfolio within the industry," said Peeples. "Royal Cup's rich history of manufacturing high quality products, unwavering commitment customer service and well-known reputation as a leader in the marketplace are the compelling aspects of what sets Royal Cup apart in the foodservice space."

Peeples will lead sales efforts within foodservice, convenience and commercial contracting business. This includes spearheading strategy, initiatives and execution that positively serves our diverse customer base of national chains, regional operators, hospitality providers, non-commercial contractors, partner manufacturing opportunities and convenience stores.

For more information, visit www.royalcupcoffee.com, or on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea is the proven leader in sourcing, roasting, blending and providing high-quality coffees and fine teas since 1896 and is the chosen partner for restaurants, hotels, offices and commuters across the country. We are a family-owned business rooted in a longstanding tradition of coffee roasting excellence who takes pride in our unparalleled dedication to customer care.

Media Contact:
Anne Pritz, 205.271.6044, anne.pritz@royalcupcoffee.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-cup-coffee--tea-welcomes-ashley-peeples-as-senior-vice-president-foodservice-sales-301099791.html

SOURCE Royal Cup, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aLEAP : Proxy form for annual general meeting
PU
06:41aKTL INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental information on precautionary measures for the annual general meeting to be held on 30 july 2020
PU
06:41aTEAMWAY INTERNATIONAL : (1) poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 july 2020; and (2) appointment of securities firm for odd lots arrangement and matching services
PU
06:41aKINGSTON FINANCIAL : (1) general mandates to issue and to repurchase shares (2) re-election of retiring directors and (3) notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:41aNEWTREE : Voluntary announcement - completion of the disposal of digital technology business segment
PU
06:41aHASBRO : misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
06:36aLEAP : Renewal of general mandates to issue new shares and repurchase shares, proposed re-election of retiring directors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:36aHEAT BIOLOGICS : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule
PU
06:36aPARSONS : CEO Charles Harrington Named to Quality of Life Plus Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group