Royal Deluxe : Circulars PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 MAY 2019 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMNET THEREOF)

(note 3)

ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED

御 佳 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3789)

PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 31 MAY 2019

(OR AT ANY ADJOURNMNET THEREOF)

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered shareholder(s) of (note 2) ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of

Royal Deluxe Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the

"EGM"), or

as my/our party to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the EGM to be held at Unit A, 21/F, T G Place, 10 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 31 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering, and, if thought fit, passing the ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice convening the EGM as indicated below or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit and in respect of any other business that may properly come before the EGM and/or any adjournment thereof:

ORINDARY RESOLUTION (note 4) For (note 5) Against (note 5) 1. To approve the following: (a) the execution of the GTS Framework Agreement and its proposed annual caps (as defined and described in the Circular) be and are hereby confirmed, ratified and approved and the transactions hereunder be and is hereby approved; and (b) any one or more directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things as they consider necessary and to sign and execute all such documents (including under the seal of the Company), and to take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the GTS Framework Agreement and its proposed annual caps and completing the transactions contemplated thereby. Dated: this day of 2019 Signature (note 6):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, please strike out "the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO

SIGNS IT. The description of these resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice convening the EGM. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION(S), TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION(S), TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM and/or at any adjournment thereof other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In the case of this form of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign this form on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member may appoint a proxy in respect of part only of his holding of shares in the Company. A proxy need not be a member of Company. This form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the office of the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in this form proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of the meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than forth-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default this form of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. The notice of the EGM is set out in the Company's circular dated 16 May 2019.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Date (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.