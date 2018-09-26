Royal Enfield : Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles Available in North American Dealers in Early 2019

Royal
Enfield, the leader in the global middleweight motorcycle segment,
has officially announced the North America timing and pricing for the
highly anticipated twin motorcycles – the Interceptor INT 650 (North
America: INT 650) and the Continental GT 650. The new models will be
available at North American dealers in spring 2019 and will start at
MSRP $5799, which will include ABS and a 3-year warranty with roadside
assistance.
The first twin cylinder motorcycles to be produced by Royal Enfield
since 1970, the new motorcycles recall a golden era for the marque that
began in 1948 with the arrival of its first 500 twin that evolved into
its famed high-performance models, the Meteor, Super Meteor and,
ultimately, the original Interceptor of 1960.
Sold mainly in the U.S.A. and Canada, the 700 Interceptor and its 750cc
successors quickly became part of California's sun-drenched culture,
serving as two-wheeled expressions of fun, excitement, freedom and
optimism in the form of fast and stylish road bikes and as competition
machines that enjoyed huge success in scrambles, desert races and flat
track events.
And it is Royal Enfield's historic links with the Golden State that
partly inspired the choice of Santa Cruz for the launch of the
Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 which, as well as marking the
revival of twin-cylinder production, also herald the start of the
brand's global expansion.
Celebrated alongside a first global ride, these motorcycles will be
priced at USD 5799 for the Interceptor INT 650, and USD 5999 for the
Continental GT 650, for the Standard colorways, making these motorcycles
a perfect blend of authentic appeal, contemporary fun ride experience,
and accessibility. The Custom and Chrome colorways will be priced at USD
5999 and USD 6499 for the Interceptor INT 650 and at USD 6249 and USD
6749 for the Continental GT 650 respectively.
Speaking on the launch of the Royal Enfield Twin motorcycles, Siddhartha
Lal, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “We have had an amazing journey at
Royal Enfield over the last decade, growing from sales of around 50,000
motorcycles in 2010 to over 820,000 motorcycles in 2017. This
unprecedented growth is a result of our focus on making simple, deeply
engaging, beautiful motorcycles, that are modern at the core, and
building a thriving ecosystem of personal journeys and expressions
around them. We are delighted with how the Interceptor INT 650 and the
Continental GT 650 have turned out. The Twins are our first truly global
line of products and will play a very strategic role in ushering the
next set of Royal Enfield owners across the world.”
Despite their links to the past, the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor
INT 650 are entirely new motorcycles from the ground up, developed
jointly by Royal Enfield's development teams located both in India and
at its state-of-the-art technical centre at Bruntingthorpe in UK. The
motorcycles - the Continental GT 650, a sporty cafe racer, and the
Interceptor INT 650, a stylish roadster - combine classic looks with
carefully considered engineering that has resulted in a brace of
machines with a common engine that will inspire confidence in new riders
as much as they will satisfy the expectations of more experienced
motorcyclists.
Commenting about the launch of the Royal Enfield Twins, Rudratej
Singh, President, Royal Enfield “In India, we have over three
million Royal Enfield customers of the 350cc and 500cc motorcycles, who
have been waiting for the next expression of the pure, simple and fun
motorcycling. In international markets the twins will play a strategic
role not just for us but for the industry to expand the mid-weight
segment and invite new users into the category. We expect the
Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 to represent the perfect
opportunity to upgrade commuters in South East Asia and Latin America,
as well as expand the motorcycling segment in USA and Europe.”
Air-cooled to simplify maintenance, to produce a gorgeous twin-cylinder
exhaust note and to ensure lines that are faithful to a true heritage
design, the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 are built for
real world riding. The motorcycles come with ample torque available just
off idle, enabling them to make light work of city traffic, and with
sufficient power to effortlessly cruise on the open road.
Un-fussy motorcycling is what Royal Enfield's new twins are all about.
While offering a more than adequate 47 horsepower, the secret of their
'ride-ability' lies in the way their torque is delivered - seamlessly,
and from low in the rev range - with 80% of the peak 52Nm torque
delivered at 2500rpm - enabling smooth and steady progress without the
need for constant gear-changing. Combine that with an extremely agile
chassis developed at Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre in conjunction
with legendary sports bike frame builder Harris Performance, and the
secret of the all-round competence of the new motorcycles begins to
reveal itself.
But the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 offer a great
deal more than accomplished engineering - they tap-in to the growing
popularity of classically-influenced, modern-day motorcycling that has
been at the heart of Royal Enfield's ethos for decades. The new twins,
like the famed, single-cylinder 'Bullet,' are motorcycles that are
inspired by the past but built for today and designed to remain relevant
tomorrow - as such, they reflect the marque's respect for longevity by
being the definition of two-wheeled sustainability in a world where
short-term trends, conspicuous consumption and disposable products are
fast losing their appeal.
Increasingly, today's motorcyclists see their machines as extensions of
themselves; motorcycles that they can make their own and ride throughout
the adventure of life. The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650
are intended to be just such machines that, though similar at heart,
offer very different riding experiences.
The Continental GT 650 will appeal especially to sporting riders with
its optional single seat, sculpted fuel tank, rearset footrests and
race-style clip-on handlebars. Yet, as much as it is perfect for
enjoying high-speed blasts on twisting backroads, its ergonomics enable
it to remain comfortable when used as a stylish city bike, for tackling
the highway or simply as a means of making weekend escapes to the wilds.
The Interceptor INT 650, meanwhile, harks back to the historic model
after which it is named, with its distinctive teardrop tank with
traditional knee recesses, comfortable, quilted dual seat and wide,
braced handlebars redolent of the street scrambler style that emerged in
'60s California. Its comfortable and commanding riding position make the
Interceptor INT 650 both fun and practical on all types of terrain, from
curving coastal roads to the urban jungle, for heading out of town
two-up or for cruising down to the beach.
Both the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 are beautifully
executed and thoughtfully detailed motorcycles. Their engines, though of
up-to-the-minute design, perfectly replicate the classic look, while
touches such as forged handlebars, 'Monza' fuel caps and carefully
finished ancillaries echo the quality to be found inside and out. With
individuality being key to today's riders, both the Continental GT 650
and the Interceptor INT 650 can be had in Standard or Custom versions
with a wide range of retro options ranging from special paint colors and
pin stripes to retro-cool bar-end mirrors, optional fly screens and
alternative finishes for items such as wheels, lights and suspension
components.
Both motorcycles, come with a range of Royal Enfield Gear and apparel
that are inspired by the 60’s and reflect the cuts and silhouettes from
the cultural contexts and the era of these motorcycles. Comprising of
Clymer and Spirit jackets, a curated range of t-shirts, helmets, boots,
ankle-high sneakers, and covert Cordura jeans and Streetborn Gloves, the
range of Gear, aesthetically fuses classic styling with contemporary
functionality.
The Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, also come with a suite
of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, that in addition to providing
comfort, styling and protection, also lend as a means to self expression
for the rider. The range comprises of new functional and protective
accessories such as engine guards, lifting handle, pannier mounts and an
auxiliary electrical port, and also includes styling accessories such as
chrome and stainless steel silencer slip ons, acrylic fly screen, single
and twin seat cowls, and soft canvas panniers.
The significance of these machines to the future of Royal Enfield is
huge. Just as the original Interceptor made the marque a hit in America,
so the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 are set to ignite the
mid-weight motorcycle segment in emerging markets such as India,
South-East Asia and Latin America while providing a new and disruptive
option to buyers in Europe, Australia and the United States.
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world,
Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher
Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle
segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic
motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal
Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in
demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the
global middleweight motorcycle market.
Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of 90 dealers in North
America, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. RENA
currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Himalayan motorcycles
along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.
For more information on Royal Enfield North America, please visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/USA,
www.Instagram.com/RoyalEnfield_NA
or www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.
