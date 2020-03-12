Royal Holiday Vacations Cancun Still Safe Despite Coronavirus Concerns

MIAMI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people around the world have questions like "Is it safe to travel?" Due to the Coronavirus, people are unsure if traveling is a good idea. The truth is that the risk of contracting the Coronavirus is minimal and there are many things people can do to prevent contracting or spreading the Coronavirus or the common flu during this season.

The one thing you do not need to do is cancel your Spring break vacation plans. Industry professionals have protocols in place to ensure that no sick passenger board; further, they have decontamination protocols to ensure travelers' safety. In fact, this may be the best season yet to get in a quality vacation.

While many airlines are accommodating passengers who are afraid to fly and allowing them to re-book their flights; they are also decreasing prices for those willing to fly. Therefore, it's likely that you'll find the best prices this season and the potential to save hundreds on your Spring break holiday. Prices are at an all-time low this season as airlines struggle to accommodate fears and encourage passengers to fly.

Royal Holiday Vacations Cancun trip is one of the most popular Spring Break holidays for 20 somethings seeking an affordable trip. Enjoy the beaches and pools while sipping some of the most delicious cocktails on earth while watching the waves crash upon the shores of Cancun. This season you can get some of the best deals on travel.

There are several safety precautions that travelers can take to ensure they stay in good health and enjoy an amazing vacation. Basic hygiene is key. Wash hands, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and avoid others who are coughing or sneezing. If you feel ill be sure to take your temperature and contact medical professionals before attempting to board an aircraft.

While in Cancun there are lots of great places to visit. If you love the beach, Playa Tortugas is the locals' favorite beach. The clear blue-green waters meet the blue skies and will inspire you to photograph everything from the fresh clean sand to the boats fishing offshore. Near the beach, you'll find excellent local cuisine available in open-air restaurants.

Most tourists insist on visiting Chichen Itza. A Mayan era pyramid, Chichen Itza is the Yucatan peninsula's prized historical location. During the Solar Equinoxes, in the Spring and Fall, people gather at Chichen Itza to watch the sun display as the serpent god descends. This astronomical alignment is studied by all types of scientists seeking to understand the history of the Mayans and Chichen Itza.

The ball courts are another aspect of the complex that tourists insist is a must-see. This complex and the games that were played on this ball court have a myth that states the winning captain would then be sacrificed; but, this myth is debated by archaeologists with differing theories.

The most popular activity that every tourist seeks to enjoy is located at the Delphinus Punta Cancun where tourists get to enjoy an opportunity to swim with dolphins. You can choose to swim with the dolphins or enjoy a "Dolphin Ride" where the dolphin actually propels you through the water by your feet. This location is open to children and parents are encouraged to bring even small children under 5 to learn about and enjoy a day with the dolphins.

One of the most popular beaches in Cancun, Playa Marlin, is known for its sugar-white sand beaches. Here you'll find rental booths where you can rent umbrellas and chairs, there are lifeguards on duty, and shopping located nearby.

