Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal International Trading - Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

DATE: April 22, 2020

TO: Health Commissioners, Directors of Environmental Health and Interested Parties

RE: Recall Announcement (ODA/ODH) 2020-048

Royal International Trading Inc Issues Alert On Undeclared Sulfites In "Tayni Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple"

ROYAL INTERNATIONAL TRADING Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOST APPLE" were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 500g (17.63oz) clear plastic package marked with container code 4705932006197.

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling be New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individual upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" revealed that it contained 34.4 mg per serving.

Consumers who have purchased500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (347)223-1095.

Disclaimer

Ottawa County Health Department published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pCO-DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ : CODX) Part of Silicon Slopes Initiative Inking “Big Dollar Contracts” for Coronavirus Testing
GL
12:25pEXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
12:25pSouthwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in nine years
RE
12:24pAVERY DENNISON CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:24pTROVAGENE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:23pBOOKING : Hungary fines Booking.com operator $7.6 million for unfair practices
RE
12:23pRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT : Resolutions of the Board of Directors acting in the competence of the AGM
PU
12:23pMOBERG PHARMA PUBL : Bulletin from Moberg Pharma's Extraordinary General Meeting on April 28, 2020
PU
12:21pBAYER : board wins shareholder vote of approval at AGM
RE
12:19pPlanemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
4EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group