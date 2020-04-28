Royal International Trading - Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple

DATE: April 22, 2020

TO: Health Commissioners, Directors of Environmental Health and Interested Parties

RE: Recall Announcement (ODA/ODH) 2020-048

Royal International Trading Inc Issues Alert On Undeclared Sulfites In "Tayni Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple"

ROYAL INTERNATIONAL TRADING Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOST APPLE" were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 500g (17.63oz) clear plastic package marked with container code 4705932006197.

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling be New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individual upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" revealed that it contained 34.4 mg per serving.

Consumers who have purchased500g (17.63oz) packages of "TAINY BOCTOKA DRY FRUITS MIX COMPOT APPLE" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (347)223-1095.