Royal Jordanian Airlines : For the 10th time, RJ is the official carrier for participants in World Economic Forum

04/07/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

Apr 07, 2019

Amman April 6, 2019 -For the 10th time since the World Economic Forum has been held at the Dead Sea, the first time in 1995, Royal Jordanian is named the official carrier for participants in WEF on the Middle East and North Africa, which this year takes place today April 6 and tomorrow April 7, 2019, under a Royal patronage. Over 1,000 key leaders from government, business and civil society come together at the forum to address the most pressing challenges facing the region.

The selection, once again, of RJ as an official carrier is further testament to the national carrier's reputation as a quality-service airline that offers a wide route of network and extends facilities to a large number of participants, and an added seal of approval from the forum organizers.

The partnership between the WEF and RJ enables participants to enjoy several benefits and services, in addition to the facilities extended at Queen Alia International Airport.

Part of the services involves assistance from trained RJ staff members during the days of the meeting, manning sales and reservation offices at the forum, in addition to a check-in counter that is available for the participants.

In exchange, the forum uses RJ's name and logo on all the documents, printouts and brochures used at the event.

President/CEO Stefan Pichler, who attended the forum, said: 'RJ is pleased to maintain its partnership with the WEF organizers and to make participating delegates' travel to Jordan on board RJ's aircraft a seamless experience. The national carrier of Jordan endeavors to build bridges of cooperation and trust with different sectors in the country, and to sponsor important events, particularly those that encourage tourism, in this case, MICE tourism. Hosting such big conferences and summits puts Jordan in the limelight, showcasing it as a stable and secure country with a hospitable people, a country with immense potential and a huge number of attractions.'

Disclaimer

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 21:42:05 UTC
