Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ guests can now enjoy watching movies and TV shows on their personal devices

May 26, 2019

Bluebox Wow is deployed across RJ's Airbus A319 and A320 fleet

Amman, May 26, 2019- Royal Jordanian launched today a new, state-of-the-art technology, offering passengers wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) system on board the airline's four Airbus A319 and 6 A320 aircraft.

The new IFE service, which is provided by Bluebox Aviation Systems, is deployed on the Bluebox Wow portable wireless IFE system; this solution provides wireless content streamed to passengers' personal devices on both Crown and Economy classes.

To be able to view a wide range of films, TV programs, games, airline info and audio, passengers need to download the 'Sky Connect' app on their personal devices from Apple Store or Google Play prior to their flight departure. This will enable them to stream IFE content provided by RJ for free on their personal devices (smartphones, laptops and tablets). Also RJ launched today a campaign through all its communication channels to encourage customers to download the app and inform them about the requirements needed to enjoy using the new technology.

While RJ provides this service on its A320s and A319s planes, its fleet of Boeing 787s and A321s will still be equipped with the seatback in-flight entertainment system, with the Audio-Video On Demand (AVOD) available to each passenger in both classes.

Royal Jordanian President & CEO Stefan Pichler said: 'We're continually enhancing our passenger services across all touch points, and Bluebox Wow enables us to do that by delivering wireless IFE to passengers' own devices. It is both a cost-effective and a quick way of modernizing the IFE on part of our medium- and short-haul fleet, and with Bluebox's commitment to continually invest in new capabilities, we know that as the technology advances, so will our ability to deliver even more to our passengers.'

'We are delighted that Royal Jordanian has chosen Bluebox Wow,' said Bluebox CEO Kevin Clark. 'Both the technological innovation and the deployment model of Bluebox Wow make Royal Jordanian and its fleet of A319s and A320s a natural fit for Bluebox Wow, a solution that engages passengers with a variety of IFE content and offers airlines a flexible solution to the upgrade/retrofit question.'

