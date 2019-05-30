Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ holds iftar banquet for 250 orphans at Children's Museum; pilots and staff take part in the event

May 30, 2019

Amman, May 29, 2019 - Royal Jordanian held an iftar banquet on May 28 at the Children's Museum/Jordan for about 250 orphans under the care of different charities, with several RJ pilots and employees attending the event.

This year, the RJ staff's participation has been noticeable in various Ramadan activities that the company held, in line with its commitment to volunteering and corporate social responsibility, which sees its personnel participate in goodwill deeds.

The children toured the museum and enjoyed the unique educational experience the museum offers, which enables them to explore and experiment through numerous activities, and learn through playing.

They also interacted with the RJ staff who readily talked to them and gave them simple briefings, especially about the profession of pilot. The pilots also answered various questions asked by the children about how an airplane is operated.

Earlier this month, Royal Jordanian committed itself to sponsoring 60 needy families for one year, in partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali Charity organization. The sponsorship started in Ramadan and entails providing monthly food parcels to these families located in different parts of the kingdom.

RJ also sponsored one day of 'Mawaed Al Rahman' iftar banquets, which Tkiyet Um Ali holds every Ramadan. This Ramadan, more than 2,000 individuals attended the iftar where RJ volunteers served the meals to those attending.

RJ also organized an iftar for 70 visually impaired individuals in Zarqa, in which several RJ employees from different departments took part. Eid items of clothing were distributed to the attendees at this iftar.

RJ feels it has a duty to enhance its presence and role in serving the local community. It believes that sustained corporate social responsibility is an essential element of its work and of the support it offers to different individuals like the needy and sick people, orphans and distinguished youth.

