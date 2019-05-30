Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ holds iftar banquet for 250 orphans at Children's Museum; pilots and staff take part in the event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:04am EDT

May 30, 2019

Amman, May 29, 2019 - Royal Jordanian held an iftar banquet on May 28 at the Children's Museum/Jordan for about 250 orphans under the care of different charities, with several RJ pilots and employees attending the event.

This year, the RJ staff's participation has been noticeable in various Ramadan activities that the company held, in line with its commitment to volunteering and corporate social responsibility, which sees its personnel participate in goodwill deeds.

The children toured the museum and enjoyed the unique educational experience the museum offers, which enables them to explore and experiment through numerous activities, and learn through playing.

They also interacted with the RJ staff who readily talked to them and gave them simple briefings, especially about the profession of pilot. The pilots also answered various questions asked by the children about how an airplane is operated.

Earlier this month, Royal Jordanian committed itself to sponsoring 60 needy families for one year, in partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali Charity organization. The sponsorship started in Ramadan and entails providing monthly food parcels to these families located in different parts of the kingdom.

RJ also sponsored one day of 'Mawaed Al Rahman' iftar banquets, which Tkiyet Um Ali holds every Ramadan. This Ramadan, more than 2,000 individuals attended the iftar where RJ volunteers served the meals to those attending.

RJ also organized an iftar for 70 visually impaired individuals in Zarqa, in which several RJ employees from different departments took part. Eid items of clothing were distributed to the attendees at this iftar.

RJ feels it has a duty to enhance its presence and role in serving the local community. It believes that sustained corporate social responsibility is an essential element of its work and of the support it offers to different individuals like the needy and sick people, orphans and distinguished youth.

Back to News

Disclaimer

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 13:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aBP : President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey talks future projects in Azerbaijan
AQ
09:21aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Cohen & Steers Capital Management - Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PR
09:21aGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
09:20aHARRIS CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aRA MEDICAL : DABRA Laser System Results Presented at 2019 NCVH Annual Conference
PU
09:19aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
PU
09:19aACCENTURE : Entrepreneur and Futurist will.i.am and Accenture's Omar Abbosh Co-Host Podcast Series About Continuous Business Re-invention
PU
09:19aReebonz Announces Launch of “Sell Back Guarantee” in Thailand and Expands Service to Jewelry Category
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's FY profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About