Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ's Royal Club launches an online store with partner Loylogic for loyal customers to shop among 500+ products

Jan 08, 2019

Amman, Jan. 7, 2019-

Royal Club, Royal Jordanian's all new frequent flyer program, has launched its online store (royalclubrewards.rj.com), giving loyal customers a brand new shopping experience. The new reward portal is powered by RJ's partner Loylogic, the leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs. For the first time, Royal Club members have the opportunity to redeem their miles for commercial products via the new online store. They will now be able to benefit from multiple innovative and engaging redemption opportunities worldwide. The customized global rewards catalogue consists of over 500 products and 100+ internationally recognized premium brands ranging from the latest high-tech products and fashion accessories to home decor and much more. For Royal Club members to redeem their miles on the e-store, they won't just be able to spend their miles but can also use a combination of miles and cash making rewards more accessible.

The state-of the art redemption platform from Loylogic provides a unique loyalty experience that is rewarding and engaging to the frequent flyer. It also lets the program manage and steer its business in a smart and efficient way.

Also under the partnership with Loylogic, Royal Club members will now be able to buy and gift miles in a fast, seamless way through the new Buy & Gift online portal. This simple, cost-efficient solution allows Royal Club members to purchase miles online and to top up their accounts with needed award miles in order to qualify for the award of their choice. The acquired miles can also be gifted to another program member and are credited directly to the account.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler stated: 'Earlier this year, we promised our frequent flyers new online services and extra flexibility under the new Royal Club frequent flyer program; today through our partnership and expanded cooperation with Loylogic, we are able to deliver on our promise. For the first time, our loyal customers will have the joy of online shopping via our new online store RoyalClubRewards.rj.com, thanks to Loylogic. They will receive their preferred products at any time, wherever they are, without any additional cost. Moreover, our members now have the option to increase their miles balance instantly and without further accrual effort through Buy & Gift online portal.'

He added: 'All these new features and services will not only enhance the members' online experience but will also increase their engagement with the Royal Club miles as a currency that they can now earn and redeem through various channels and their everyday activities.'

Dominic Hofer, CEO of Loylogic expresses his excitement: 'We are thrilled to vastly expand our partnership with Royal Club and launch an additional three of our successful solutions with them. After working together on our Akruu solution for over two years, we are excited to now launch our market-leading reward portal with Royal Club and welcome them to our Buy and Gift family also. We are extremely proud to offer our profound loyalty experience, competencies and skillset in order to drive more success on both the redemption and collection side together with Royal Jordanian. These launches mark another important milestone in our partnership and we are happy to deliver relevant and smart choices for the program to succeed in a competitive environment but especially to add more choice for the program and their members.'

Royal Club is Royal Jordanian's all-new, frequent flyer Program that was recently revamped replacing the old Royal Plus. It is RJ's way of presenting its loyal most valued customers with a more rewarding, attractive and flexible package. Platinum Hawk, Gold Sparrow, Silver Jay and Bronze Sunbird are now the new names of Royal Club membership tiers, giving them a more Jordanian identity.

Some of the benefits of Royal Club members include: complimentary upgrades on RJ flights, guaranteed economy seats on fully booked flights and nominating a gold-tier partner (every Platinum Hawk member can nominate a gold partner), lounge access and excess baggage allowance, in addition to priority in check-ins, upgrades, waitlists, boarding and baggage handling.

Royal Club's network of non-airline partners locally and internationally includes: banks and financial institutions, hotels, car rentals, lifestyle and retailers.

-ENDS-

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behaviour - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions of products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. For more information please visit www.loylogic.com

Back to News