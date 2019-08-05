Log in
Royal Jordanian Airlines : , Royal Air Maroc sign codeshare agreement

08/05/2019 | 06:14am EDT

Aug 05, 2019

Amman, August 5, 2019-- Royal Jordanian and Royal Air Maroc concluded a free sale codeshare agreement whereby RJ will market Royal Air Maroc flights, putting RJ's carrier code on these flights between Casablanca's Mohammed V International Airport and Amman's Queen Alia International Airport. RJ does not operate flights to Morocco.

The codeshare three weekly flights will be sold as of August 5, which will be also the first date of travel.

The agreement with Royal Air Maroc is bound to enhance cooperation between the two flag carriers and improve passenger traffic by providing RJ customers convenient options to fly to/from Amman; they can also plan their trips to reach further destinations on RJ's global route network.

Royal Air Maroc operates its flights between Casablanca and Amman with a B737 aircraft; the plane departs from Mohammed V International Airport at 23:10 and arrives at QAIA at 6:50 the following day. Return flights depart from Amman at 7:50 and arrive in Casablanca at 12:05.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: 'We are delighted to be working with Royal Air Maroc, a leading carrier in the Maghreb region. This agreement is a further step in the strategic and historical partnership between Jordan and Morocco, and an added value towards higher air traffic between our companies.'

Royal Air Maroc CEO Abdelhamid Addou said: 'This new cooperation comes to strengthen the links between our two kingdoms and support our Casablanca-Amman flight launched last April. We are very pleased to start this codeshare with Royal Jordanian which will pave the way for our traffic and frequencies development on this market and will allow both carriers to access to each other's networks via the Special Prorate Agreement established for routes beyond Casablanca and Amman.'

Royal Air Maroc is expected to be implemented into oneworld in mid-2020, and will be the alliance's first full member from Africa.

Besides the codeshare agreement with Royal Air Maroc, RJ has 15 agreements with other international carriers, which are American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Etihad Airways, Siberia Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Middle East Airlines, Alitalia, Tarom, Tunis Air, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, as well as with SNCF Mobilites.

In addition to the codeshare agreement with Royal Jordanian, Royal Air Maroc has 12 Codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Iberia, Saudi Airlines,Egyptair, JetBlue Airways, Brussels Airlines, Alitalia, Kenya Airways, Etihad Airways, S7 Airlines & TAAG Angola Airlines.

RJ started to fly to Casablanca in 1974, but suspended its service to this Moroccan city in 2005.

Disclaimer

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:14:00 UTC
