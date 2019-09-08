Royal Jordanian Airlines : Royal Club members to earn award miles upon purchase of Tikram Meet & Greet services

Sep 08, 2019

Amman, Sept. 8, 2019 -- Royal Club Program and Tikram for Airport Services reached a new partnership agreement whereby Tikram joins Royal Club network of partners.

Through this partnership, Royal Club members departing, arriving or transiting at Queen Alia Airport can enhance their airport experience by purchasing any of Tikram Meet and Greet services which come at convenient prices and at the same time earn Royal Club award miles.

The partnership contract was signed at RJ's Headquarters, by Royal Club Managing Director Yola Isaac and Tikram Managing Director Bassem Muhtasib.

Tikram, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian, is the exclusive meet and greet service provider at QAIA. It offers diverse state-of-the-art services, including fast track immigration and security procedures, fast track visa, porter services and luggage wrapping, hosting passengers in the departure lounge (RJ's Crown Lounge), limousine service and in-terminal shuttle.

Yola Isaac said: 'Since the launch of our new frequent flyer program last year, we have been working on continuously improving the program's offerings by introducing new products and services and expanding our partners' network locally, regionally and internationally to allow our members extra means of earning and redeeming miles while benefiting from value added services. We have started by launching our e-stores, RoyalClub.Akruu.com and RoyalClubRewards.rj.com, followed by the launch of the co-branded Arab Bank-Royal Jordanian Platinum Visa Card in Palestine in August this year, and now we are adding Tikram services for a more seamless and rewarding airport experience.'

'We are glad to welcome Tikram into Royal Club. It would be an added advantage for our members to benefit from the broad range of services offered by Tikram at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman and enjoy a seamless travel experience while at the same time boost their miles balance.'

Bassem Muhtasib said: 'It is our pleasure to offer Tikram's various services to RJ's frequent flyers who are traveling alone or in groups, for business or for leisure; they can book any of Tikram's meet & greet packages on their next trip by sending an email to reservations@tikram.joor calling +962 798997000.

'Tikram is continuously gaining the confidence of its customers; proof of this is the increased pre-booking of our company's services. Moreover, our staff is well-trained to serve the airport guests and satisfy their needs.'

Today, Royal Club has more than 430,000 members and the number is increasingly growing, particularly with the new, appealing, Royal Club program. The program's network of selective non-airline local and international partners offers members additional means of earning miles through everyday activities. This network includes banks and financial institutions, hotels, car rentals, lifestyle and retailers, whereas the co-branded Visa Card with Arab Bank and co-branded MasterCard with Jordan Kuwait Bank in Jordan and with Bank of Palestine offer members the chance to double their earnings every time they use their co-branded cards at RJ or at any of our non-airline partners' outlets and shops.

For more details about Tikram packages for Royal Club members and the awarded miles, please visit https://www.rj.com/en/royal-club.

