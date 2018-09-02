Royal Jordanian Airlines : , Tunisair sign code share agreement

Sep 02, 2018

Royal Jordanian and Tunisair concluded a free sale code share agreement, whereby Tunisair will market RJ flights and thus put its carrier code on these flights running between Amman and Tunis. Tunisair does not operate flights between the two Arab capitals.

The code share, four-weekly flights are now open for sale. This agreement with Tunisair is bound to enhance cooperation between the two flag carriers and improve passenger traffic by providing Tunisair customers convenient options to fly to Amman; they can also plan their trips to reach further destinations on RJ's global route network.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said, 'We are glad to offer our services to Tunisair passengers, who will experience compelling services on board our aircraft. This partnership is the first step on the way to enhancing relations with Tunisair, and will bring great benefit to both airlines, from a commercial perspective.'

'This agreement will give Tunisair customers the opportunity to visit Jordan and learn about its historical and tourist attractions,' he added.

Tunisair CEO Elyes Mnakbi commented, 'We are delighted to be working with Royal Jordanian as a leading carrier in the Middle East and provide high quality services to passengers on the ground and in the air. This agreement is a new step in the strategic and historical partnership between our countries. It is also an added value towards enhanced air traffic between our companies.'

This latest agreement raises the number of code share agreements concluded by RJ to 17. Half of them were concluded with oneworld carriers and the other half with Arab and international airlines. They are: American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Siberia airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines, Turkish Airways, Oman Air, Middle East Airlines, Tarom, Gulf Air, Syrian Air, Alitalia, Meridiana Fly Airlines, Qatar Airways and Tunisair, in addition to the bimodal code share agreement between RJ and SNCF's (French National Railway Company) TGV AIR to connect 19 French cities and Brussels from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

RJ has been flying to Tunis since 1980.

