Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Royal Mail, airlines and housebuilders mar start of fourth quarter for FTSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:52pm CEST
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top share index lagged other European markets on Monday as investors kept one eye on developments over Brexit from the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, and another on Ryanair's 13 percent dive after a profit warning.

Gains in sterling on finance minister Philip Hammond's speech and a report of Brexit progress reined the FTSE 100 back.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE>, whose companies make 70 percent of their earnings from abroad, fell 0.2 percent while the domestically focussed mid cap index <.FTMC> rose 0.5 percent.

"All eyes on sterling over the next few days as the pound will remain sensitive to news from the Conservative conference," said Peel Hunt economist Ian Williams.

Hammond said the UK had the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the European Union without any agreement but believed the mood in Brussels was to reach a divorce deal.

His comments lifted the pound and that in turn sent shares in multinationals BAT and Shire down between 1.7 and 2.3 percent.

A report that the government was proposing a compromise on the Irish border issue - a major sticking point in the Brexit negotiations - also boosted the pound, taking the FTSE 100 down into negative territory.

Politics aside, a big weight on the FTSE 100 was Royal Mail.

Shares in the postal service operator sank as much as 20 percent after a trading statement warning full-year performance will be "significantly below target" due to labour market and other cost pressures impacting margins "more than anticipated".

Oil majors Shell and BP rose 0.6 and 1 percent respectively, the biggest supports to the FTSE, as Brent prices climbed to their highest since November 2014 ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran. [O/R]

Airlines, which have recently been hit by rising oil prices that could increase their fuel costs, were under further pressure after a profit warning from Ryanair.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent and said there could be worse to come if recent coordinated strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.

Its Dublin-listed shares fell 12.4 percent, while London-listed rivals easyJet and British Airways owner International Airlines Group fell 6.5 and 1.9 percent respectively.

"Whilst this announcement is not a total surprise given the short-term headwinds Ryanair has faced over the past few months, following easyJet's cautious outlook for FY19 on Friday, it is the latest indication that the "low cost wins, legacy loses" story may be coming to an end," wrote Bernstein airlines analyst Daniel Roeska.

Housebuilders were another weak spot.

Berkeley, Barratt Developments, and Persimmon were among the top fallers on the FTSE, down 1 to 3 percent after the Conservative Party set out plans to levy an extra fee on foreign buyers of homes in Britain.

United Utilities rose 2.6 percent after a Deutsche Bank upgrade to buy.

Among the smaller companies, Avocet Mining plummeted 37.9 percent after warning it could be broken up as the gold miner continues talks with its largest shareholder to restructure its debt.

Just Group fell 9.2 percent after the pensions provider said its finance chief would step down at the end of October, days after proposed regulatory changes forced the company to delay dividend payments.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Potter)

By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVOCET MINING PLC -36.65% 7.57 Delayed Quote.-37.52%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -1.55% 558.2 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
BERKELEY -3.37% 3555 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
BP 1.02% 595.3 Delayed Quote.12.74%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.27% 3503 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 0.21% 1709.5 Delayed Quote.6.63%
EASYJET -7.00% 1222 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -2.58% 643.2 Delayed Quote.1.41%
JUST GROUP PLC -9.16% 80.3 Delayed Quote.-48.12%
PERSIMMON -1.99% 2318 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.83% 29.82 Delayed Quote.6.44%
ROYAL MAIL -17.96% 391.4 Delayed Quote.5.44%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.23% 13.12 End-of-day quote.-12.45%
SHIRE -1.73% 4543.5 Delayed Quote.18.55%
UNITED UTILITIES 0.11% 704.8 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:52pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Royal Mail, airlines and housebuilders mar start of fourth quarter for FTSE
RE
06:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Electric cars cast growing shadow on profits
RE
06:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Electric cars cast growing shadow on profits
RE
06:29pEUROPE : Trade pact lifts European shares while Italy extends slide
RE
05:54pSouth African rand dips as dollar dominates, stocks inch up
RE
05:51pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Posts Strongest Quarter Since 2013 As Stocks Close Mostly Unchanged
DJ
05:38pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally After U.S.-Canada Nafta Deal; Dow, S&P 500 Back Near Records
DJ
05:37pRescued NAFTA deal lifts stocks, Canadian dollar
RE
05:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Revised Nafta Deal
DJ
05:35pRescued NAFTA deal lifts stocks, Canadian dollar
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5DANAHER CORPORATION : General Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.