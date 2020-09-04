Log in
Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan : Call for Subscription of Government Bond

09/04/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Call for Subscription of Government Bond

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Government of Bhutan re-emphasize the need of promoting capital market development through issuance of long-term Government Bonds with the maturity ranging from 3 years to 7 years during the FY 2020-21. The main objective of issuing the long term Bonds includes; creating new opportunities for investment for financial institutions and other eligible domestic investors, managing fiscal financing need of the Government and also to promote secondary market trading in Bonds for domestic liquidity management through participation of the RMA during the time of liquidity shortfall in the economy. Against these imperatives, the Royal Government of Bhutan and the RMA urges all the potential investors to participate in promoting domestic bond market and support the economy in fighting the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:59:06 UTC
