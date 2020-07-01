Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan : Public Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:59am EDT

This has reference to the Press Release from the Prime Minister's Office on the Comprehensive National Response to the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic Phase II dated June 26, 2020. In line with the Press Release, the Royal Monetary Authority will be issuing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the implementation of Monetary Measures Phase II on 7th July 2020.

Disclaimer

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 04:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aThe long bumpy road from NAFTA to USMCA
RE
01:42aNew North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes
RE
01:37aFacebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off
RE
01:34aJapan's new auto sales skid 23% y/y in June - industry data
RE
01:25aActivist investor Knight Vinke and allies to battle Alpiq - FuW
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:04aIndia's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June
RE
12:59aROYAL MONETARY AUTHORITY OF BHUTAN : Public Notification
PU
12:53aChina to cut or suspend subsidy for substandard waste-to-energy power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen's Australian securities arm pleads guilty to client money offence..
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC Aviation Cancels Orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group