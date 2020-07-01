Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan : Public Notification

This has reference to the Press Release from the Prime Minister's Office on the Comprehensive National Response to the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic Phase II dated June 26, 2020. In line with the Press Release, the Royal Monetary Authority will be issuing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the implementation of Monetary Measures Phase II on 7th July 2020. Attachments Original document

