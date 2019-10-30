Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royal Selangor : Launches the First Ever Confucian-Themed Celestial Wisdom Collection in Beijing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:59am EDT

Royal Selangor Launches the First Ever Confucian-Themed Celestial Wisdom Collection in Beijing, 25 October 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005422/en/

Figurines of Confucius and his disciples from Celestial Wisdom (Photo: Business Wire)

Figurines of Confucius and his disciples from Celestial Wisdom (Photo: Business Wire)

Royal Selangor taps into ancient wisdom and pays tribute to iconic thinker, Confucius, through Celestial Wisdom. Based on the original sculptures in Mr Chiang Yi-tze’s 40-year-old private works, Royal Selangor has brought Confucius and his disciples to life, and given visual sense to the humanistic values which form the basis of a richly rewarding life today.

The launch took place at The Puxuan Hotel and Spa with special guests, Mr. Kong Deyong, the 77th descendant, and his son, Mr. Richard Kong, the 78th descendant of Confucius. Also, in attendance was Mr. Chiang Yi-tze, an acclaimed artist, the man to whom the sculptures owe their shape and form.

The event was officiated by Mr. Yong Yoon Li, Executive Director of Royal Selangor International. “The whole collection tells a story, not just about Confucius and his teachings, but also the different characters that the disciples play in the entire story. Each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses which resonate with everyone regardless of age, social background or lifestyle.” says Yong Yoon Li, the Executive Director of Royal Selangor International.

“Before Confucius’ era, education was the privilege of the aristocrats. Confucius was an early proponent of making it available to the masses. Celestial Wisdom, also known as yǒu jiào wú lèi, embraces the spirit of education for all, without discrimination, regardless of age or social background.” Says Richard Kong, the 78th descendant of Confucius.

“It is hard to find someone like Confucius. He was a very kind and generous man who gave free education to just about anyone who was willing to learn. And this is the reason why I would like to share his teachings with the rest of the world.” says Chiang Yi-tze.

The event continued with a Q&A session between Mr. Yong Yoon Li, Mr, Richard Kong and Mr. Chiang Yi-tze with members of the media. The event ended at 4.30pm with photo taking sessions with guests at the photo wall.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aASTRAZENECA : sells European rights for schizophrenia drug to Cheplapharm
RE
05:08aPHOTOCURE ASA : Invitation to third quarter 2019 results presentation and webcast
AQ
05:07aASIA TELEVISION : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
05:07aJIANGXI BANK : Announcement on the approval of the amendments to the articles of association from the cbirc jiangxi office
PU
05:07aCHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING : Announcement inside information
PU
05:07aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Voluntary announcement
PU
05:07aASIA TELEVISION : Resignation of executive director
PU
05:07aHUANENG RENEWABLES : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
05:07aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Ukraine becomes a member of the Ukrainian Refrigeration Association
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as trade concerns outweigh drop in inventories
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4Stocks falter ahead of Fed on trade deal worries
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group