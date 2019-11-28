Royale Furniture : ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATES ON THE STATUS OF THE PUBLIC FLOAT OF THE COMPANY AND APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8.08(1)(A) OF THE LISTING RULES

On 5 September 2019, the Stock Exchange granted a temporary waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver") to the Company for a period of 3 months from 29 August 2019 (being the closing date of the Offer) to 28 November 2019 (the "Waiver Period").
The Company has been informed by the Joint Offerors that, during the Waiver Period, the Joint Offerors have engaged in discussions and negotiations with potential investors, including Hong Kong and PRC investors, with a view of disposing of Shares and restoration of the minimum public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules. As notified by the Joint Offerors, in view of the prevailing market conditions of the Shares, additional time is required by the Joint Offerors to implement their proposed disposal of Shares so as to restore the minimum public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules. The Joint Offerors have informed the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, no definitive agreement has been entered into by the Joint Offerors in relation to such disposal of Shares.
APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8.08(1)(A) OF THE LISTING RULES
The Waiver has expired on 28 November 2019. As at the date of this announcement, the public float of the Company is below the minimum public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)
of the Listing Rules. In light of the foregoing, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for an extension of the Waiver Period.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding the restoration of the public float as and when appropriate.
