Royale Furniture : ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATES ON THE STATUS OF THE PUBLIC FLOAT OF THE COMPANY AND APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8.08(1)(A) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

皇 朝 傢 俬 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1198)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATES ON THE STATUS OF THE PUBLIC FLOAT

OF THE COMPANY

AND

APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF WAIVER

FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8.08(1)(A)

OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the composite offer and response document dated 8 August 2019 jointly issued by the Company and the Joint Offerors, the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Joint Offerors on 29 August 2019 in relation to the close of the Offer and public float of the Company and the announcement of the Company dated 5 September 2019 in relation to the temporary waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules granted by the Stock Exchange to the Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

UPDATES ON THE STATUS OF THE PUBLIC FLOAT OF THE COMPANY

As stated in the Announcements, immediately after the close of the Offer, 398,570,046 Shares, representing approximately 15.34% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, were held by the public (as defined in the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the minimum public float requirement of 25% as set out in Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules was not satisfied. An application has been made to the Stock Exchange for a temporary waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules on 29 August 2019.

* For identification purposes only