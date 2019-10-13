Log in
Royale Furniture : List of Directors and their Role and Function

10/13/2019

ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

皇 朝 傢 俬 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1198)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Royale Furniture Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Tse Kam Pang (Chairman)

Dr. Donald H. Straszheim

Mr. Yang Jun (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lau Chi Kit

Mr. Yue Man Yiu, Matthew

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Wu Zhongming

Ms. Qin You

Mr. Liu Zhijun

Mr. Wu Dingliang

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Tse Kam Pang

Mr. Yang Jun

Mr. Wu Zhongming

Ms. Qin You

Mr. Liu Zhijun

Mr. Wu Dingliang

Dr. Donald H. Straszheim

M

M

M

Mr. Lau Chi Kit

M

C

C

Mr. Yue Man Yiu, Matthew

C

M

M

Notes:

C

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  1. Member of the relevant Board committees
    Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

Disclaimer

Royale Furniture Holdings Limited published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 11:45:06 UTC
