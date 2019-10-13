Royale Furniture : List of Directors and their Role and Function

ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
皇 朝 傢 俬 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1198)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Royale Furniture Holdings Limited are set out below.
|
Executive Directors
|
Independent Non-Executive Directors
|
Mr. Tse Kam Pang (Chairman)
|
Dr. Donald H. Straszheim
|
Mr. Yang Jun (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Lau Chi Kit
|
|
Mr. Yue Man Yiu, Matthew
|
Non-Executive Directors
|
|
Mr. Wu Zhongming
|
|
Ms. Qin You
|
|
Mr. Liu Zhijun
|
|
Mr. Wu Dingliang
|
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tse Kam Pang
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yang Jun
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wu Zhongming
|
|
|
|
Ms. Qin You
|
|
|
|
Mr. Liu Zhijun
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wu Dingliang
|
|
|
|
Dr. Donald H. Straszheim
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Lau Chi Kit
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
Mr. Yue Man Yiu, Matthew
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Notes:
|
|
C
|
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 11 October 2019
Disclaimer
Royale Furniture Holdings Limited published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 11:45:06 UTC