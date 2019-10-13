Royale Furniture : List of Directors and their Role and Function

ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

皇 朝 傢 俬 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1198)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Royale Furniture Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Tse Kam Pang (Chairman) Dr. Donald H. Straszheim Mr. Yang Jun (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Chi Kit Mr. Yue Man Yiu, Matthew Non-Executive Directors Mr. Wu Zhongming Ms. Qin You Mr. Liu Zhijun Mr. Wu Dingliang

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.