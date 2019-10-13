Royale Furniture : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms. Yu has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in respect of her resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Yu for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The Board announces that Mr. Yang has been re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 11 October 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Yang are as follows:

Mr. Yang, aged 47, graduated from the Hubei Xianning Finance and Taxation Accounting School Finance in 1991, and graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 2001, majoring in accounting. He has over 28 years of working experience in accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Yang has been the deputy general manager of the financial asset management department of Science City since January 2018. Mr. Yang is a qualified accountant.

Mr. Yang will enter into a director's service agreement with the Company for a fixed term of one year commencing on 11 October 2019. Mr. Yang's emolument is to be proposed by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities in the Company and the prevailing market situation, and to be approved by the Board. Further disclosure will be made in the subsequent interim and annual reports when available. He will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at general meetings in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang (i) does not hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have or be deemed to have interest in any shares of the Company ("Shares"), underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as the Directors are aware, there are no matters concerning the re-designation of Mr. Yang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.