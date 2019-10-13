|
Royale Furniture : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
10/13/2019 | 07:26am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
皇 朝 傢 俬 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1198)
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
This announcement is made by Royale Furniture Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces the following changes in the directorships of the Company with effect from 11 October 2019:
-
Ms. Yu Yinghong ("Ms. Yu") resigned as executive Director;
-
Mr. Yang Jun ("Mr. Yang") has been re-designated from non-executive Director to executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company ("Chief Executive Officer");
-
Mr. Tse Kam Pang ("Mr. Tse") ceased to be Chief Executive Officer while remaining as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director; and
-
Mr. Wu Ding Liang ("Mr. Wu") has been appointed as a non-executive Director.
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of the Company announces that Ms. Yu has resigned as an executive Director of
the Company with effect from 11 October 2019 due to her other commitments with Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd.* (科學城(廣州)投資集團有限公司) ("Science
City").
* For identification purposes only
Ms. Yu has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in respect of her resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Yu for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.
RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
The Board announces that Mr. Yang has been re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 11 October 2019.
The biographical details of Mr. Yang are as follows:
Mr. Yang, aged 47, graduated from the Hubei Xianning Finance and Taxation Accounting School Finance in 1991, and graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 2001, majoring in accounting. He has over 28 years of working experience in accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Yang has been the deputy general manager of the financial asset management department of Science City since January 2018. Mr. Yang is a qualified accountant.
Mr. Yang will enter into a director's service agreement with the Company for a fixed term of one year commencing on 11 October 2019. Mr. Yang's emolument is to be proposed by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities in the Company and the prevailing market situation, and to be approved by the Board. Further disclosure will be made in the subsequent interim and annual reports when available. He will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at general meetings in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang (i) does not hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have or be deemed to have interest in any shares of the Company ("Shares"), underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as the Directors are aware, there are no matters concerning the re-designation of Mr. Yang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
The Board announces that Mr. Tse ceased to be Chief Executive Officer while remaining as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director.
Mr. Tse, aged 64, is the chairman of the Board and an executive Director. Prior to the founding of the Group, he previously held the position of the deputy managing director in a public listed company in Hong Kong. He has over 29 years of experience in the international trade and China trade business. He is a vice chairman of Hong Kong Furniture Association. He also is a director/legal representative of various subsidiaries of the Company.
Mr. Tse has the following interests in the Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate %
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
in the issued
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
share capital
|
Name
|
Nature of Interest
|
interested
|
|
of the Company
|
|
|
(Note 1, 2)
|
|
|
Tse Kam Pang
|
Beneficial owner
|
348,948,047
|
(L)
|
13.43%
|
Crisana International Inc
|
Interest in a controlled
|
185,840,120
|
(L)
|
7.15%
|
|
corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Charming Furture Holdings
|
Interest in a controlled
|
209,768,922
|
(L)
|
8.07%
|
Limited
|
corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Leading Star Global Limited
|
Interest in a controlled
|
51,971,227
|
(L)
|
2.00%
|
|
corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Science City (Hong Kong)
|
Person acting in concert
|
1,400,462,964
|
(L)
|
53.89%
|
Investment Co. Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,196,991,280
|
(L)
|
84.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Mr. Tse is interested in 2,196,991,280 Shares, among which 348,948,047 Shares (representing 13.43% of the issued share capital of the Company) are directly beneficially owned by Mr. Tse, 185,840,120 Shares (representing 7.15% of the issued share capital of the Company) are held by Crisana International Inc. ("Crisana"), 209,768,922 Shares (representing 8.07% of the issued share capital of the Company) are held by Charming Future Holdings Limited ("Charming Future") and 51,971,227 Shares (representing 2.00% of the issued share capital of the Company) are held by Leading Star Global Limited ("Leading Star"). Crisana, Charming Future and Leading Star are companies wholly and beneficially owned by Mr. Tse. In addition, 1,400,462,964 Shares (representing 53.89% of the issued share capital of the Company) are beneficially owned by Science City (Hong Kong) Investment Co. Limited ("SCHK"), a member of the concert group comprising SCHK, Mr. Tse, Crisana, Charming Future and Leading Star. As such, Mr. Tse is deemed to be interested in the 1,400,462,964 Shares.
-
(L) represents long interest.
Mr. Tse has a director's service agreement with the Company the terms of which, among others, include a term which continues until terminated by either party by serving to the other party not less than two months' notice but subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in general meetings in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Tse's annual fixed remuneration is approximately HK$5,700,000 with other allowances, subject to adjustment by the Board and approval by the shareholders' of the Company. Further disclosure will be made in the subsequent interim and annual reports when available. Mr. Tse Hok Kan, a son of Mr. Tse, is a member of the senior management of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tse (i) does not hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have or be deemed to have interest in any Shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as the Directors are aware, there are no matters concerning the re-designation of Mr. Tse that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of the Company also announces that Mr. Wu has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 11 October 2019.
The biographical details of Mr. Wu are as follows:
Mr. Wu, aged 55, graduated from Sichuan Yongchuan Finance and Trade Cadre School in 1981 with a major in accounting, and graduated through part-time education from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics) in 1989 with a major in accounting. He is a non-practicing member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has over 30 years of working experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Wu has been general manager of the planning and finance department of Science City since 2018.
Mr. Wu will enter into a director's service agreement with the Company for a fixed term of one year commencing on 11 October 2019. He will not receive any remuneration for acting as non-executive Director of the Company. He will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in general meetings in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wu (i) does not hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have or be deemed to have interest in any Shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as the Directors are aware, there are no matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Wu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wu to join the Board.
By order of the Board
Royale Furniture Holdings Limited
Chui See Lai
Company secretary
Hong Kong, 11 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tse Kam Pang (Chairman) and Mr. Yang Jun; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wu Zhongming, Mr. Wu Ding Liang, Ms. Qin You and Mr. Liu Zhijun; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. Donald H. Straszheim, Mr. Lau Chi Kit and Mr. Yue Man Yiu Matthew.
Disclaimer
Royale Furniture Holdings Limited published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 11:25:04 UTC
|
|