Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa opening soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa , Antigua’s newest all-inclusive resort will open its doors on May 1, 2019, to discerning travelers in search of a luxurious beach vacation. The stunning 294-room resort is situated on the pristine white beach of picturesque Deep Bay. This resort will be the first in the Royalton portfolio to include the Diamond Club™ Chairman Overwater Bungalows offering unparalleled views and direct access to the Caribbean Sea.



The adults-only Chairman Overwater Bungalows include one master bedroom with a king-sized bed, seating area with pull-out couch, dining room, swim-out infinity plunge pool, over-water hammock and glass floors to enjoy the ocean life below.





Guests staying at Royalton Antigua will enjoy signature All-In Luxury® features including All-In Connectivity™ with free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide for all devices, unlimited Reservation Free Dining allowing à la carte dinners in any restaurant on any night and room service that is available 24-hours. In each suite, guests will find standard In-Suite Wellness features such as ceiling mounted rain showers, large two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted signature DreamBed™ mattresses. Throughout the day guests can take part in fun activities such as fitness classes, mixology courses and dance lessons. At night guests can watch their favorite sports team while indulging in craft beer and ‘lite bites’ at SCORE Brewhouse or even try their luck at the state-of-the-art Casino. Royalton Antigua offers an abundance of kid-friendly amenities, including a splash pad, Clubhouse Kids Club, Hangout Teens lounge, and access to non-motorized water sports.

For guests looking for a romantic getaway, the adults-only Chairman Overwater Bungalows are one-bedroom oceanfront villas equipped with upgraded amenities and personal touches from private transfers, seamless check-in, butler service, sunset mixology and personal fitness/yoga classes, designed to provide guests with a relaxing sanctuary in paradise. Each overwater bungalow has a private infinity plunge pool, a hammock, a king size bed, a pull-out couch, a living area, a private ocean entry from a private deck and a glass floor to experience the ocean from the comfort of this luxurious villa.

It’s never too early to start planning an All-In Luxury® vacation experience. Vacationers can take up to 58% off on bookings for a limited time. To book Royalton Antigua’s exclusive offer visit: www.royaltonresorts.com

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts , a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offers All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts expanded its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Royalton Suites Cancun, and coming soon, Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa .

