Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa Set To Debut With Unbelievable Introductory Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:36pm EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts invites guests to celebrate the highly anticipated opening of Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa on March 1, 2020 with unbelievable savings. Those who book the "Cut The Ribbon With Us" introductory offer will receive 70% off a five-night stay, plus $600 in resort credits.

This offer is the perfect way for friends and family to visit the picturesque island of Grenada where scenic mountains, magical waterfalls and captivating historical sites provide plenty of opportunities for adventure. Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa offers a luxurious vacation experience with suites adorned with rain showers and handcrafted DreamBed™ mattresses, plus an innovative and exciting kids club program and four gourmet restaurants.

Located beachfront on Tamarind Bay, the brand-new All-in Luxury® resort will feature 269 modern rooms and suites. Along with its desirable location offering direct access to two of the island’s most inviting white-sand beaches, guests can also look forward to 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, All-in Connectivity™ offering free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a world-class spa and more.

To learn more about Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa or to book the introductory offer, please click here.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba and coming soon the spice island of the Caribbean, Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

media@bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/894e0ea7-2d15-4a91-af51-753cdcd5bd4e

Primary Logo

LUXURY JUNIOR SUITE OCEAN FRONT

Featuring a king or two queen beds, complete with a DreamBed™ mattress, high thread count sheets and a dual vanity, these luxury suites are steps from the beach.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:03pSUNOCO LP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02p(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 8.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN : XS1643556670/Common Code: 164355667); AND (2) PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW SENIOR NOTES
PU
07:02pMASIMO : FY2017 to Q4 2019 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
07:02pChina confident in winning fight against the novel coronavirus with intl support
PU
07:02pOIL SEARCH : Change in substantial holding
PU
07:02pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :boustead projects in solar energy partnership with sunseap
PU
07:02pVINDA INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07:01pGlobal Chemical Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP and BDP International Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:01pAeterna Zentaris Announces $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
GL
07:01pROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Qudian Inc. Investors of Important March 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action - QD
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
3IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC. : IMAX CHINA : Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Earnings Releases - R$
5FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : says fourth-quarter operating profit up 3%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group