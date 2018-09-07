Royalton Luxury Resorts Enhances its Commitment to the Environment and invests in new sustainable solutions

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts announces its adoption of two new waste-reduction initiatives to strengthen its commitment to environmental sustainability. Effective October 1, 2018, all Royalton Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton and CHIC by Royalton hotels will have phased out single-use straws and significantly reduced plastic bottle waste with the roll out of a new eco-friendly water filtration system across bar and restaurant facilities in partnership with Vero Water®.



The effects of plastic on marine life are devastating and every year millions of straws end up in our oceans. This new initiative will reduce the negative impact on marine life by eliminating tens of thousands single-use plastics, including straws and plastic stirrers from entering the ocean. Guests staying at Royalton Resorts will be encouraged to support this cause by using eco-friendly alternatives.

In partnership with OneLink Global, an organization that provides efficient, reliable, sustainable, and eco-friendly solutions, Royalton Luxury Resorts has incorporated the innovative Vero Water® technology into the total guest experience at resort bars and restaurants. The Vero Water® purification system removes impurities, chemicals, and imperfections in water while leaving a clean signature taste every time, regardless of the destination. At the end of purification, the water is perfectly chilled and delivered still or sparkling to a signature, reusable 1-liter glass bottle in a matter of seconds, eliminating an estimated 2,149,844 plastic water bottles. OneLink Global has also introduced sustainable industrial cleaning practices to various Royalton Resorts, combining ecologically green technology with an award-winning Green Chemical Program.

“We operate in some of the World’s most picturesque locations and are proud of our continued investment to keep them this way,” said Mauricio Zarate, Corporate Director, and Operations. These new implementations are an exciting addition to Royalton Resorts’ sustainability program, which includes: recycling programs, solar energy utilization, dedicated on-site composting area, donations of surplus food peels to local farmers, light bulb updates to energy-saving LED lights, reduction of paper consumption, energy use reduction plans, and towel re-use programs in guest rooms. Please visit https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/sustainability for additional information.

About VERO WATER®

Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry and is served to over 40 million consumers a year in six countries and in the United States from coast-to-coast in over 40 states. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero’s proprietary purification and bottling process enables hospitality and business clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded bottle with every pour, Vero’s signature taste is pure and crisp - noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. A profile that cleanses the palate, enabling the taste of the food and drinks to be at the center of the dining experience. The exceptional water taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service provided to its clients, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants worldwide, firmly establishing it as the water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs and owner operators in the hospitality industry. verowater.com

About OneLink Global:

OneLink Global (OLG) was established with the aim of providing sustainable solutions to the hospitality industry, specifically targeting the needs and requirements of Hotels and All-Inclusive Resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico and Latin America. OLG® are the exclusive distributors or authorized dealers for; EcoLogic Solutions®, an EPA Award Winning Green Chemical Program. Vero Water®, allowing hospitality clients to serve exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water, be environmentally responsible, and lower operational costs, and EcoBruner®, a safer, cleaner, greener product for your chafing dish needs.

