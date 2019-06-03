Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Royalton Luxury Resorts announces opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts is pleased to announce the opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. Located on the Caribbean island of Antigua, known for its 365 breathtaking beaches (one for every day of the year) and turquoise waters that offer excellent conditions for water sports, it is situated beside one of Antigua’s most famous beaches, Deep Bay Beach.

The resort officially welcomed its first guests on May 1 who were treated to a champagne welcome hosted by the management team. General Manager, Christian Langlade commented on the news, “We’re excited to be bringing a new level of luxury vacations to the island with the opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. With modern facilities, world-classic service and lavish accommodation options – including Antigua’s first-ever overwater bungalows which will be opening later this summer - we’re sure this latest addition to the island’s line up of luxury properties will be well received by travelers from around the world.”

Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa also offers a wide range of activities including the famous RoyaltonFit™ program, mixology courses and dance lessons. Younger vacationers will have a blast at the complimentary kids club featuring popular characters Max & Ruby™. Guests can indulge in unlimited reservation-free dining at a variety of specialty restaurants featuring everything from beachside grills to elegant steakhouses.

Guests can choose from a range of luxurious accommodation options at Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. The resort offers a range of room categories for all group sizes, from suites with breathtaking bay views to swim-out suites. For added luxury, vacationers can upgrade to Diamond Club™ for added inclusions such as preferred room locations, butler service, preferential reservations, exclusive beach areas with waiter service and more.

To book your next vacation in paradise, please visit http://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-antigua

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium,
handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:
Media Relations
media@bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a99f6138-43ae-4cb7-a95e-2d2b4d41f8bc

Primary Logo

Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 4 Facts About Africa's Budding Cannabis Industry
PU
03:24pAPPLE : Pro app developers react to the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
PU
03:24pCARBO CERAMICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:24pIOS 13 FEATURES AND BETA : here's how your iPhone is going to change
AQ
03:24pBenefits by Design, Green Shield Canada and Phzio Canada launch TeleRehab Services to Group Benefits Members
GL
03:21pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – XENT
GL
03:21pTwo Schools Break Ground in Santa Rita Ranch
BU
03:20pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc – NBRV
GL
03:19pLEIF JOHANSSON : AstraZeneca searches for successor to Chairman Johansson - Sky News
RE
03:19pEMAAR DEVELOPMENT : to develop tourism complex at new Beijing airport
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About