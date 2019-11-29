Royalton Luxury Resorts offers incredible Black Friday savings with rates starting at $99!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the busiest shopping day of the year, Royalton Luxury Resorts is offering incredible Black Friday savings with rooms starting at just $99 per person, per night*. From now until December 3, 2019, the resort chain is offering their best prices of the year at a wide selection of their properties across the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Antigua and Grenada. Included in this time-limited promotion is the resort chain’s newest property, the soon-to-open Royalton Grenada which enjoys an enviable location between two white sand beaches on Tamarind Bay. Vacationers will want to book soon to take advantage of these incredible deals and secure their top choice of resort.



Located in some of the most beautiful tropical destinations across Mexico and the Caribbean, Royalton Luxury Resorts offer something for every traveler. Guests can look forward to an All-In Luxury® vacation experience including All-In Connectivity™ with free Wi-Fi around the resort, the Sports Event Guarantee™ playing the most important games and events, reservation-free luxury dining and lavish suites complete with handcrafted DreamBed™ mattresses.

Couples and groups of friends seeking an adult only escape may choose to stay at Hideaway, an adults only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ available at select Royalton properties. Guests can look forward to exclusive pool and beach areas as well as restaurants just for Hideaway guests, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Royalton resort.

In addition, travelers can also book their stay at the adults only CHIC Punta Cana, located on the shores of Uvero Alto Beach. Guests can enjoy All-Exclusive™ amenities and stylish facilities including a unique mermaid pool, an outdoor DJ booth and gourmet cuisine options with unlimited reservation-free dining.

Vacationers looking to enjoy a luxury vacation for less will want to book now to secure these incredible savings before the sale ends on December 3, 2019.

*Prices vary by property. For a full list of pricing and resort details, click here .

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba and coming soon the spice island of the Caribbean, Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

