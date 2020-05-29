Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rs. 21,500 Million Treasury Bills are to be Issued through an Auction on 02 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:21am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 21,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 02nd June 2020

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09120I040 LKA18220L041

LKA36421F045

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

5,000

2,500

14,000

21,500

Maximum yield rate for

6.69

6.82

6.93

acceptance (%)

Date of Auction

:

02nd June 2020

Date of Settlement

:

04th June 2020

Date of Issue

:

05th June 2020

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Tuesday 02nd June 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2458935

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

NatWealth Securities Ltd

4703000

* International Securities Identification Number

Issuing Office

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aRENESOLA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aOKTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:32aPARTY CITY HOLDCO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aNN N : Resolutions AGM 2020
PU
06:31aACCIONA S A : to build Lima new airport's control tower in Peru
PU
06:31aCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Financial Statements 1Q 2020
PU
06:31aIMMUNIC, INC. : to Participate in Investor and Industry Conferences in June
PR
06:31aLUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN : Lundbergs Interim report January - March 2020
AQ
06:31aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group