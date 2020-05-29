Rs. 21,500 Million Treasury Bills are to be Issued through an Auction on 02 June 2020

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 21,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 02nd June 2020

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total ISIN* LKA09120I040 LKA18220L041 LKA36421F045 Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.) 5,000 2,500 14,000 21,500 Maximum yield rate for 6.69 6.82 6.93 acceptance (%) Date of Auction : 02nd June 2020 Date of Settlement : 04th June 2020 Date of Issue : 05th June 2020 Closing date and time of bid submission : Tuesday 02nd June 2020, at 11.00 a.m. Minimum amount of a bid : Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2458935 Capital Alliance Ltd 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC 2456340 First Capital Treasuries PLC 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096 NatWealth Securities Ltd 4703000