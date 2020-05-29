Rs. 21,500 Million Treasury Bills are to be Issued through an Auction on 02 June 2020

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS
Rs. 21,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction
on 02nd June 2020
The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.
|
Maturity Period
|
91 Days
|
182 Days
|
364 Days
|
Total
|
ISIN*
|
LKA09120I040 LKA18220L041
|
LKA36421F045
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)
|
5,000
|
2,500
|
14,000
|
21,500
|
Maximum yield rate for
|
6.69
|
6.82
|
|
6.93
|
|
acceptance (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Auction
|
|
:
|
02nd June 2020
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
:
|
04th June 2020
|
|
Date of Issue
|
|
:
|
05th June 2020
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
: Tuesday 02nd June 2020, at 11.00 a.m.
|
Minimum amount of a bid
|
: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and
multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the
electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating
amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount
on offer at this auction.
The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following
Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2458935
|
Capital Alliance Ltd
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries PLC
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
|
NatWealth Securities Ltd
|
4703000
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
|
|
Issuing Office
|
M. Z. M. Aazim
|
Public Debt Department
|
Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
