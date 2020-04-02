Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RtBrick : Announces BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) Software for Disaggregated Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Routing software delivers automation, web-scale and cloud operating costs for carrier IP/MPLS networks

RtBrick has today announced the availability of its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) software. RtBrick’s BNG is the first use-case for its FullStack routing software, which runs on merchant-silicon hardware, transforming it into carrier IP/MPLS infrastructure. RtBrick FullStack brings web-scale, greater agility and a substantially lower cost-base to carrier networks.

“We realised the huge ‘cloud-native’ IT companies can run their operations at lower cost and with more agility than telecoms operators have ever been able to,” said Hannes Gredler, founder and chief technology officer at RtBrick, “so we took a similar approach to building IP networks. We wanted to transform networks from carrier-grade to web-scale, taking advantage of the latest merchant-silicon and with an emphasis on automation.”

RtBrick’s BNG has already been selected for trials with major telecoms operators. The initial release includes support for key subscriber features such as queuing, accounting and lawful-intercept, along with major routing protocols, such as BGP, OSPF and IS-IS. The software is delivered as a container, running on Linux, which only includes the microservices required for each use-case. It also comes with a ‘single-pane-of-glass’ Web2.0 Management System, including a zero-touch-provisioning system.

“This disaggregated approach, separating software from hardware, will enable us to transform our network edge, and operate more like a ‘cloud-native’ business,” said Hans-Jörg Kolbe, Chief Technical Leader for Deutsche Telekom’s Access 4.0 project, which aims to connect millions of broadband lines across Germany. “Adopting a cloud-like network architecture makes it simpler to automate our operations and allows us to benefit from lower-cost open hardware platforms.”

RtBrick Full Stack has been validated on several bare-metal switch platforms from manufacturers such as Edgecore Networks and Delta, and can also run on x86 servers.

About RtBrick

RtBrick provides carrier routing software that runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It has applied the same approach to networks that the huge ‘cloud-natives’ have used to build and operate their web-scale IT services. RtBrick is a privately held company, with staff located in the USA, Europe and India.

For more information, please visit https://www.rtbrick.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aDON'T GET BOMBED : How to Host Zoom Meetings, -2-
DJ
05:45aGREENMOBILITY A/S : Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling i GreenMobility A/S - 24. april 2020
AQ
05:45aDON'T GET BOMBED : How to Host Zoom Meetings, Hangouts, Houseparty and More
DJ
05:45aCoronavirus Pushes Shipping Companies Into Survival Mode
DJ
05:45aAROUNDTOWN : convening notice to all shareholders
EQ
05:45aUNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:37aBritons to receive 'stop-gap' loan and credit card relief - financial regulator
RE
05:37aThai rice prices hit seven-year high on anticipated sales as coronavirus troubles rivals - exporters
RE
05:37aGROUPE PSA : is Mobilizing
BU
05:37aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on NCCN's inclusion of scalp cooling in its guidelines for ovarian cancer and updates on pre-emptive coronavirus measures
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group