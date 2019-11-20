Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rubbermaid To Hold Industrial Auction of Virginia-Based Metal Fabrication Facility Equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:43pm EST

Surplus to the Continuing Operations of Rubbermaid Commercial Products

The Branford Group, in collaboration with Prestige Auctions, has announced a large industrial auction of Rubbermaid Commercial Products. The 500,000+ SqFt Metal Fabrication facility is home to Rubbermaid’s High-End Decorative Refuse Container Manufacturing Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005829/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The equipment auction will feature an unprecedented offering of pristine Prima Power Equipment with many machines purchased new in 2014 and as late as 2016. Key assets in the sale will include: Prima Punch/Lasers, Prima Shear Genius, Night Train Sheet Storage and Delivery System, Prima Express Bend Cell, Prima Electric Press Brakes, Quintus Deep Draw Hydroform Press, Powder Coat Paint System, Can Mfg. Machines, Rolling, Laser Seam Welding, Spot Welding, Flanging, and More

Scott Lonkart, Partner & Senior Vice President for The Branford Group, stated, “We are very proud and fortunate to have been selected to be Newell’s asset disposition partner for this closure. This is a phenomenal offering of late model sheet fabrication equipment. Rubbermaid built the operation only 5 years ago to fabricate their high-end metal refuse container product line. The machinery being offered is of the finest grade and caliber in the industry, we welcome and anticipate buyers taking advantage of this rare opportunity from around the world.”

The auction will take place on-site at 125 Apple Valley Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602 on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time) with additional online Webcast bidding hosted by Bidspotter, and telephone bidding available at 203-488-7020. Lot preview and machinery inspection will occur Monday, December 9 & Tuesday December 10 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Eastern Standard Time).

For additional details, photo gallery, and bidding information, please visit https://www.thebranfordgroup.com/DNN3/Auction/RUBB1119.aspx

About The Branford Group:

The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial machinery and equipment auctions and valuations. Our certified and experienced auctioneers and appraisers value and sell business equipment, entire manufacturing plants, complete warehouses, real estate or intellectual property (IP) across a diverse array of industries.

About Prestige Equipment:

Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. A full-service stocking dealer, Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools. Related services include both online and on-site auctions and liquidations, asset management programs, appraisals, financing, plant turnaround and business sales.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pMAZARIN : Announces an Appointment to its Board of Directors
AQ
02:05pACCESS POWER : is Pleased to Update its Shareholders on its Share Structure Count and Trademark Application Status
AQ
02:05pMarket Entry Strategy Helped a Flexible Packaging Company to Successfully Establish their Foothold in the US Market | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Explains How
BU
02:05pNoront Closes C$2.06 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement As Provincial Government Re-Affirms Its Ring of Fire Commitment
GL
02:04pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
02:04pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Approval of GIVLAARI™ (givosiran) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
BU
02:04pA Vegan Food Company Curtailed Marketing Spend and Increased Sales Using Product Marketing Strategy | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Explains How
BU
02:03pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ranked 18th in First Annual Top 50 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Companies by Investor's Business Daily
BU
02:03pMarket Intelligence Solution Helped a Food and Beverage Company to Devise a Sound Go-to-Market Strategy | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights
BU
02:02pALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group