Rubbermaid To Hold Industrial Auction of Virginia-Based Metal Fabrication Facility Equipment

Surplus to the Continuing Operations of Rubbermaid Commercial Products

The Branford Group, in collaboration with Prestige Auctions, has announced a large industrial auction of Rubbermaid Commercial Products. The 500,000+ SqFt Metal Fabrication facility is home to Rubbermaid’s High-End Decorative Refuse Container Manufacturing Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005829/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The equipment auction will feature an unprecedented offering of pristine Prima Power Equipment with many machines purchased new in 2014 and as late as 2016. Key assets in the sale will include: Prima Punch/Lasers, Prima Shear Genius, Night Train Sheet Storage and Delivery System, Prima Express Bend Cell, Prima Electric Press Brakes, Quintus Deep Draw Hydroform Press, Powder Coat Paint System, Can Mfg. Machines, Rolling, Laser Seam Welding, Spot Welding, Flanging, and More

Scott Lonkart, Partner & Senior Vice President for The Branford Group, stated, “We are very proud and fortunate to have been selected to be Newell’s asset disposition partner for this closure. This is a phenomenal offering of late model sheet fabrication equipment. Rubbermaid built the operation only 5 years ago to fabricate their high-end metal refuse container product line. The machinery being offered is of the finest grade and caliber in the industry, we welcome and anticipate buyers taking advantage of this rare opportunity from around the world.”

The auction will take place on-site at 125 Apple Valley Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602 on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time) with additional online Webcast bidding hosted by Bidspotter, and telephone bidding available at 203-488-7020. Lot preview and machinery inspection will occur Monday, December 9 & Tuesday December 10 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Eastern Standard Time).

For additional details, photo gallery, and bidding information, please visit https://www.thebranfordgroup.com/DNN3/Auction/RUBB1119.aspx

About The Branford Group:

The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial machinery and equipment auctions and valuations. Our certified and experienced auctioneers and appraisers value and sell business equipment, entire manufacturing plants, complete warehouses, real estate or intellectual property (IP) across a diverse array of industries.

About Prestige Equipment:

Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. A full-service stocking dealer, Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools. Related services include both online and on-site auctions and liquidations, asset management programs, appraisals, financing, plant turnaround and business sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005829/en/