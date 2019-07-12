Log in
Rubean AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/12/2019 | 10:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2019 / 16:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BMK Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd Martin
Last name(s): Krohn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 370000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52633  12.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
