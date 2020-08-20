Log in
Rubean AG: RUBEAN receives order from BBVA Bank for testing a mobile payment solution

08/20/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Incoming Orders
Rubean AG: RUBEAN receives order from BBVA Bank for testing a mobile payment solution

20-Aug-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
 

RUBEAN receives order from BBVA Bank for testing a mobile payment solution
 

- RUBEAN's PhonePOS solution is piloted in Spain
 

Munich and Madrid, 20. August 2020: The FinTech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) has received an order from the BBVA Group (NYSE: BBVA), Bilbao, Spain's second largest bank and one of the leading banks in Latin America and the USA, to carry out a proof of concept by integrating its PhonePOS solution into an already existing merchant app so that merchant customers of the banking group can accept card payments directly on their Android smartphones without additional hardware. The trial is to be launched this year as part of a pilot project with up to 2000 merchants in Spain.

With PhonePOS, Rubean offers a cost-effective way for smaller retailers and organizations to accept cashless payments easily. With PhonePOS, the retailer's smartphone or tablet becomes a POS terminal that accepts contactless card payments anywhere. During this proof of concept, BBVA's merchant clients will no longer need additional hardware that they previously had to buy, rent, or lease. The company regards BBVA's order as an important milestone in its corporate development.

PhonePOS has already been approved for pilot projects by the two leading credit card organizations Mastercard and VISA and is starting at a time when contactless payments are gaining importance worldwide.

The Management Board
 

About RUBEAN

RUBEAN AG has been an established software producer in the financial sector for 20 years. Among other things, the company offers software solutions for smooth communication with peripheral devices in bank branches. Meanwhile, RUBEAN is growing with the development and marketing of the innovative mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which RUBEAN developed together with partner CCV. Since April 2020, RUBEAN has been listed in the m:access premium segment of the Munich Stock Exchange under the symbol R1B.
 

If you have any questions, please contact us:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
Tel.: 040/46 88 33 0, Fax 040/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

20-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1121009

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1121009  20-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1121009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
