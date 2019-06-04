Rubean : expects positive results beginning from 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Contract/Preliminary Results

Rubean AG expects positive results beginning from 2020



04-Jun-2019 / 10:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- operational security software in the mobily payment sector

- common preliminary contract with partner companies and German finance group

- high investments of the last years pay off

- 2018 ended with scheduled loss

- general meeting will take place on 26th of July 2019



Munich, 4th of June 2019 - The Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) expects that their high investments for developing an security service in the mobily payment sector will provide benefits in terms of growing revenues and positive results 2020 at the latest. The developed software service is available in a functioning previous version and Rubean AG has filed a patent for it. To the market launch Rubean AG was able to enter into a preliminary contract with a large finance group due to a business relationship with a partner company.

Furthermore, there are promising, advanced negotiations with large financial institutes in the the European abroad.

According to preliminary data, Rubean AG closed 2018 with a scheduled loss of 426.221 EUR. The Board expects the 'Break-Even' and further positive developments by 2020 at the latest.

The RDS GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the Rubean AG, is specialized in technical device control in the finance sector and closed 2018 with a positive EBITDA. A further subsidiary of the Rubean AG, the SPS GmbH, which is specialized in developing mobile payment systems, has already generated first sales.

Further details will be released until the general meeting on the 26th of July 2019 in Munich.

The Board



About Rubean

Rubean AG is an established software manufacturer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company provides bank branches in Germany and Switzerland with software solutions for a seamless communication with peripheral devices. In the meantime, Rubean grows with the development of innovative solutions for the mobile payment. The mPOS solution PhonePOS has been developed in cooperation with partner company CCV and is about to be launched. The patented RubeanTag technology flexibly utilizes not only Android smartphones but also iPhones with various contactless payment systems and customer loyalty programmes. Rubean is listed on the Munich Open Market since 2016.



