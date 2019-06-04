Log in
Rubean : expects positive results beginning from 2020

06/04/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Contract/Preliminary Results
Rubean AG expects positive results beginning from 2020

04-Jun-2019 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG expects positive results beginning from 2020
 

- operational security software in the mobily payment sector
- common preliminary contract with partner companies and German finance group
- high investments of the last years pay off
- 2018 ended with scheduled loss
- general meeting will take place on 26th of July 2019
 

Munich, 4th of June 2019 - The Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) expects that their high investments for developing an security service in the mobily payment sector will provide benefits in terms of growing revenues and positive results 2020 at the latest. The developed software service is available in a functioning previous version and Rubean AG has filed a patent for it. To the market launch Rubean AG was able to enter into a preliminary contract with a large finance group due to a business relationship with a partner company.
Furthermore, there are promising, advanced negotiations with large financial institutes in the the European abroad.

According to preliminary data, Rubean AG closed 2018 with a scheduled loss of 426.221 EUR. The Board expects the 'Break-Even' and further positive developments by 2020 at the latest.

The RDS GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the Rubean AG, is specialized in technical device control in the finance sector and closed 2018 with a positive EBITDA. A further subsidiary of the Rubean AG, the SPS GmbH, which is specialized in developing mobile payment systems, has already generated first sales.

Further details will be released until the general meeting on the 26th of July 2019 in Munich.

The Board
 

About Rubean
Rubean AG is an established software manufacturer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company provides bank branches in Germany and Switzerland with software solutions for a seamless communication with peripheral devices. In the meantime, Rubean grows with the development of innovative solutions for the mobile payment. The mPOS solution PhonePOS has been developed in cooperation with partner company CCV and is about to be launched. The patented RubeanTag technology flexibly utilizes not only Android smartphones but also iPhones with various contactless payment systems and customer loyalty programmes. Rubean is listed on the Munich Open Market since 2016.
 

For queries please do not hesitate to contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
Tel.: 040/46 88 33 0, Fax 040/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

04-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 818873

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

818873  04-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
