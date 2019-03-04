Rubicon Global Announces Technology Partnership Agreement With Odakyu Group in Japan

Atlanta, GA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a technology company that provides waste, recycling and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, and Odakyu Group, a leading transportation, retail and real estate company in Japan, today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement for a pilot program in Japan focused on supporting the Japanese waste and recycling industry towards a more integrated Circular Economy.



Odakyu Group, operating in Japan since 1948, is committed to working collaboratively with local Japanese haulers and industry leaders to identify and solve the local and global challenge of waste. Odakyu believes that RUBICONProTM RUBICONConnectTM and RUBICONPremierTM technology can help the hauling community in Japan improve operational efficiency and identify new business opportunities while creating shared value. By partnering with Rubicon, Odakyu Group will utilize Rubicon’s technology to help develop a sustainable ecosystem for all of its operating businesses.

Monitor Deloitte Japan, the multinational strategy consulting practice of Deloitte Consulting in Japan, will serve as a strategic advisor to Odakyu Group on this partnership.

“Rubicon Global is very excited about collaborating with Odakyu Group on building out sustainable solutions in Japan,” said Renaud de Viel Castel, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion at Rubicon Global. “Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, which is both a global challenge and opportunity. We look forward to the very positive impact the partnership with Odakyu Group will have on the community across Japan.”

“Rubicon Global is seen by Odakyu Group as an innovator in the category of waste and recycling, and will bring tremendous insight, strategy and technological expertise to help bring to life the circular economy in Japan,” said Masashi Hisatomi, General Manager of Management Strategy of Odakyu Electric Railway, Odakyu Group. “We look forward to building this relationship with Rubicon in the months to come and see enormous opportunity within Odakyu Group to utilize the latest global technologies to help local stakeholders and to become a leading company of circular economy in Japan. Also, given that Rubicon works closely with companies, haulers and cities to become their true partners by solving their problems together, by collaborating with Rubicon, we would like to help solve the problems that Japanese stakeholders face.”

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.5 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018. Learn more about Rubicon at www.rubiconglobal.com .

About Odakyu Group

Odakyu Electric Railway is a large private railway in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture, with its length of 120.5km, and serves about 2 million passengers a day. Together with 99 group companies, it conducts transportation business (including bus and tourism), merchandising, real estate and more.





