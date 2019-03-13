Rubicon Global Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

Atlanta, GA, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that Rubicon Founder, Chairman, and CEO Nate Morris has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ (CEO Action) pledge.



Launched in 2017, CEO Action is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. With more than 600 CEOs representing over 85 different industries and more than 50 academic institutions, each have signed the CEO Action pledge, agreeing to take action to cultivate environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed.

With an overall mission to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the pledge focuses on three main commitments: to have complex discussions about diversity and inclusion, to implement and expand upon unconscious bias education, and to share best and unsuccessful diversity and inclusion practices.

“The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace in the world,” said Nate Morris. “For me personally, a big part of this is making sure our veterans are fully supported; whether they work for us directly, or they’re one of our partners. It is an honor for me to be joining the growing coalition of more 600 CEO signatories, and for our company as we continue our good work in ensuring that Rubicon focuses on facilitating greater opportunities for all of our hauler partners, customers, and employees.”

Rubicon Global is one of just 2,700 Certified B Corporations worldwide, which means Rubicon aligns business with purpose and social good. Recently recertified as a Great Place to WorkTM for 2019, Rubicon is committed to providing a proud place of employment that embraces veterans, working parents, and diversity in all its forms. Benefits include (but are not limited to) paid health and dental premiums for full time employees and their dependents, a generous 401(k) program, 65% reimbursement for mass transit, and paid maternity and paternity leave.

Rubicon is proud to join investors Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and Salesforce Founder, Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff as members of the CEO Action program.

Rubicon Global is consistently working to promote diverse leadership throughout the waste and recycling industry, alongside its commitment to good environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The company will continue to promote these ideals, encouraging itself and others to check for blind spots related to unconscious biases in the workplace and beyond, and advance the Council’s overall mission to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

About the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 600 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known — and unsuccessful — actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Instagram:@CEO_Action and Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.5 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018. Learn more about Rubicon at www.rubiconglobal.com.



