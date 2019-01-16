Rubicon Global Joins U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a technology company that provides waste, recycling and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that it has proudly joined the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council effective immediately. By joining the Business Council, Rubicon is able to share and explore innovative ideas and discuss the opportunities available to cities of all sizes when looking toward building more sustainable communities.



According to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council, over 93% of future U.S. economic growth will be generated in cities and metro areas. Mayors are serving as de facto CEOs in all regions of the country, running their cities like successful businesses. They implement policies and programs that emphasize great customer service for citizens, cost-cutting measures that save tax dollars and wise investments that secure the future.

For the past few years, Rubicon Global has been bringing its cutting-edge technology solution - RUBICONSmartCityTM - to cities of all sizes. The RUBICONSmartCity platform was designed and developed to leverage data analytics and real time insights to help city government leaders make smarter decisions about waste, recycling, and overall city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste.

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 30 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Montgomery, AL; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX and West Memphis, AR. The solution is also available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.

“Everyday across the U.S., Rubicon is engaging in conversations with mayors, city planners, taxpayers, local businesses, and technology leaders who want to integrate technology as a way to build more sustainable and healthy communities,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Public Strategy Officer for Rubicon Global. “There is a natural connection between the mission of Rubicon - to end waste - and the mission of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council, and we are very proud to join this organization and partner with America’s mayors to help build a better future.”

As a testament to Rubicon’s commitment to creating partnerships with American cities, late last year Rubicon announced that former Indianapolis, Indiana Mayor and internationally recognized smart city expert, Stephen Goldsmith, joined Rubicon’s Board of Directors, and former Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mayor and sustainability policy champion, Michael Nutter, joined Rubicon’s Advisory Board.

Mayor Goldsmith was the 46th Mayor of Indianapolis from 1992 to 2000, serving two terms for a city of nearly one million people. Mayor Nutter was the 98th Mayor of Philadelphia, the fifth largest U.S. city in the United States, and served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors from 2012-2013.

“Throughout my career, I’ve looked to solve civic problems through data, efficiency, and performance optimization and Rubicon is a technology company that is taking smart city innovation and applying it in truly unique ways to solve the quality of life challenges we face in cities of all sizes,” said former Mayor Goldsmith at the time of the announcement.

“Rubicon is an amazing company with a mission to end waste and to be a part of the Advisory Board and talk about how waste, recycling and sustainability challenges can be solved in cities large and small through technology is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to working with the great leadership team at Rubicon,” said former Mayor Nutter at the time of the announcement.

Cities interested in learning more about RUBICONSmartCity can visit https://www.rubiconglobal.com/home-government/

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that provides waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and deploys a full suite of cloud-based solutions to help its customers and network of independent waste haulers work towards more sustainable waste and recycling practices, uncover cost savings, and improve operations through data analytics. Using its proprietary technology platform, Rubicon helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals, always with an eye towards those solutions that have long-term economic viability. The company has over 1,500,000 service locations worldwide, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon is a Certified B Corporation and was named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018. Learn more at www.RubiconGlobal.com .

